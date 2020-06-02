BLOOMINGTON — The bond created between Indiana football coach Tom Allen and new IU safeties coach Jason Jones was forged when both recruited the same territory.
As a linebackers coach at Ole Miss, Allen scoured for talent in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, while Jones did the same as defensive backs coach at Oklahoma State. Then, in 2013, Allen recommended then Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze to hire Jones as secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator.
“We recruited together,” Jones said. “The Dallas area we tag-teamed on some guys. Worked really well and ended up getting some really good players for us at Ole Miss.”
Allen and Jones stayed in touch, and when some staff reshuffling resulted in the safeties coach position being open at IU, Allen knew Jones was the right man for the job.
“Anyone who has worked with Coach Allen, the one thing that everybody says is that he hasn’t changed,” Jones said. “The person that he was as a position coach is that same guy even though he is the head coach. He has more on his plate. He hasn’t changed.”
As cornerbacks coach at Florida Atlantic last season, Jones helped lead cornerback Meiko Dotson to first-team all-Conference USA honors last season. Dotson shared the lead among Division I players with nine interceptions. As a team, FAU led the nation in takeaways with 33.
Jones is looking to bring similar ball-hawking skills to the safeties at IU after the Hoosiers dropped from 26 takeaways in 2018 to 17 last year.
In an attempt to bring more playmakers to the safety spot, IU has moved cornerback Raheem Layne and husky Jamar Johnson to the safeties room. Johnson recorded two interceptions last season, including one returned 63 yards for a touchdown during January’s Gator Bowl against Tennessee.
Jones thinks the position switch for Johnson will help him expand his football IQ and eventually make more plays.
“It helps him to understand the defense as a whole,” Jones said. “Now (there’s) still some learning to be done because it’s a new position, but I think it’s going to be really good for him down the road. That’s because it’s going to help him get a better understanding of the defense.
“When you understand the defense, you know there’s times when I can be aggressive. I can take a chance. I can jump this route or right now.”
Jones is also pleased with the progress Layne has made in adapting to playing safety.
“Moving him back to safety where he’s now more involved in the scheme and the courage aspect in making checks, he’s picked up on it really well,” Jones said. “He’s put his time in. Even before we all left campus, he was swinging by my office, and we would meet and watch tape.”
Jones was able to set up individual meetings with all of the safeties before the pandemic hit, expressing his vision and expectations for each player in the position group. He’s pushing for more leadership and production from junior safety Devon Matthews, who could be poised for a breakout season after recording 37 tackles and two pass breakups in 2019.
“I’m trying to get him to come out of his shell,” Jones said. “Everyone, they look up to him, but I’m trying to get him to be that more vocal guy and to be the leader of the group and things like that and to make more plays.”
Making plays is a theme Jones intends to harp on during his tenure at IU. In the four IU spring practices before the pandemic hit, Jones said opportunities for turnovers were left out on the field.
“We’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity when we have it, when we have a chance to make those plays,” Jones said.
