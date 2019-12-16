BLOOMINGTON – A young Indiana defense dealt with its share of inconsistency during the 2019 season.
The Hoosiers posted two shutouts but also gave up 30 or more points six times. Indiana, finished ninth in the Big Ten in scoring defense (24.5 points per game), ninth in total defense (350.4 yards per game), ninth in rush defense (138.8 ypg) and 10th in pass defense (211.7 ypg).
But with several younger players emerging on the depth chart, the future looks bright for IU’s defense. IU defensive players intend to use the 15 practices leading up to the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 not just to prepare for their opponent, Tennessee, but to continue to develop skills and fundamentals as well.
IU sophomore linebacker Micah McFadden said the extra practices are giving several players who didn’t get meaningful snaps during the season a chance to get reps.
“It will create a lot of depth for us, which will definitely be meaningful in the next couple of years for us,” McFadden said. “And just it creates just a bond between us, too.”
McFadden posted a team-high 56 tackles, including nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one interception in his first full year as a starter. A Tampa, Florida, native, McFadden is looking forward to playing in a bowl in his home state.
“My dad said he ordered like 35 tickets or so, and then I got a couple of other people asking me, so probably about 40 plus I’d say for me,” McFadden said.
McFadden is looking forward to the challenge of facing a Tennessee rushing offense that’s averaging 144.6 yards on the ground.
“We’re willing to take that challenge,” McFadden said. “It’s showing up in every game that we have a good run-stopping defense, and I mean we’re just ready to attack it. We’re ready to go get after it.”
Like McFadden, IU freshman cornerback Tiawan Mullen, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native, is looking forward to playing in his home state as well. Mullen is expecting more than a dozen family members and friends to drive to Jacksonville for the game.
“Very excited, very thankful for it. I get to play back in front of my family and friends, who couldn’t get to see me play in Bloomington,” Mullen said. “So it’s going to be a great experience.”
Mullen took over as a starter for the Hoosiers on Oct. 12 against Rutgers and earned freshman All-American honors from The Athletic after finishing the year with a team-high 12 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
“I would say I did good, not to my standards, but I accept those awards,” Mullen said. “I’m grateful for it, appreciative of it, but I still have a lot of work to do.”
Mullen and McFadden are two building blocks for an IU defense that will have a chance to finish the season on a positive note if it can shut down the Vols.
“We’re going to go against them. We’re not going to go out there and do something new,” Mullen said. “We’re just going to be ourselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.