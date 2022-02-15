ANDERSON — In a season of history making accomplishments on the court for the Anderson boys basketball team, coach Donnie Bowling made a little of his own from the sideline Tuesday night.
Bowling became the first Black coach to win an outright North Central Conference boys basketball championship in league history when the Indians posted a hard-fought 64-58 win over the Richmond Red Devils.
The Indians improved to 17-4 overall and a perfect 8-0 in the NCC and will try to finish with a clean slate in their final conference game Friday night at Kokomo — Bowling’s alma mater. The Indians have won three games in a row and 12 of their last 14.
With the defeat, the Red Devils fell to 8-13 overall and 2-6 in the NCC.
The first Black boys coach in the conference — Marion’s James Blackmon — was hired in 2014 and shared the title in 2019 with Lafayette Jeff.
“That means a lot to me because I grew up in the NCC,” Bowling said. “My dad won the NCC two times. … I won it in ‘92 and ‘93. Being where you have a lot of history, my dad back to ’55 and to now, I grew up in it and my sister was a cheerleader at Kokomo. Growing up, and we have six Black coaches (in the NCC) now, but I never saw a Black face until, I think James Blackmon was the first. It’s a big deal to me because I didn’t think it was possible growing up.”
Adding to the evening was senior Ty Wills, who was honored after his first field goal of the night for reaching the 1,000-point career milestone, which he actually did Saturday at Muncie Central.
“It feels good and just shows that all the hard work and dedication I have is paying off,” Wills said. “I’m just grateful.”
Anderson was trailing at that point 11-9, so there was work to be done and Wills’ bomb started a 9-0 run to put the Indians up 18-11 after the first quarter.
But Richmond would not go away. The Red Devils connected four times from 3-point range in the first half, and a trey from Mason Carpenter tied the game at 27-27 before a wing jumper from Ja’Quan Ingram and a lane buzzer beater by Lewis Jackson sent the Indians to the locker room with a 31-27 lead.
“(Richmond) played well, and we have to clean up some things, but I have to give them credit,” Bowling said. “We have to get better if we want to reach this next goal of winning a sectional.”
Anderson committed 15 turnovers, which included a run of four straight miscues that allowed the Red Devils to go on a 10-3 run of their own and take a 39-36 lead midway through the third quarter.
But four points from Ahmere Carson sandwiched around another Ingram jumper restored Anderson to a 44-41 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
The six-point run quickly became 15 straight Anderson points as Carson converted consecutive steals into transition layups and a 53-41 advantage with 5:44 left, the biggest lead for the Indians.
“We went to the 1-3-1 (zone) defense and got a lot of turnovers off that,” Bowling said. “We started the game in man, and we really weren’t getting anything off of that.”
The Red Devils cut the deficit to five points at 60-55 on a 3-point basket by Chase Newton with 45.9 seconds remaining. But layups by Lathan Averhart and Wills secured the team’s 17th win.
Carson led the Indians with 18 points and handed out seven assists awhile Wills finished with 14 points. Sean Paige added 11 points and six rebounds.
Stephan Douglas led all players with 22 points and eight rebounds for the Red Devils while Ryder Cate scored 16 and Carpenter added 15.
