Each Monday, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Former Pendleton Heights star Mark Albers was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after leading his Hanover Panthers to back-to-back wins over Anderson University. Albers averaged 19 points during the week and shot 66.7% from the field.
TUESDAY
Pendleton Heights senior Kylie Davis and junior Abi Rosenkrans were named to the All-Hoosier Heritage Conference team for girls basketball. Davis led the Arabians in scoring at 17.1 points per game, and the four-year starter reached the 1,000-point milestone earlier this year. Rosenkrans scored 10 points per game, grabbed 5.9 rebounds per contest and led the Arabians with three assists per game.
In boys basketball, Frankton senior Ayden Brobston made 10 of 14 field goal attempts as Frankton routed Knightstown 77-34. Brobston finished with 21 points and nine rebounds while Harrison Schwinn added 12 points and Blake Mills added 10 points with four assists.
Jamison Dunham shot 3-of-4 from 3-point range and scored 19 points as Pendleton Heights defeated Eastern Hancock 69-46. Gabe Simons and Josiah Gustin each scored 12 for the Arabians.
Landon Bair scored 17 and Corbin Renihan added 16 for Lapel as the Bulldogs scored a 75-74 win over New Castle in double overtime. Griffin Craig scored 11 for Lapel while Renihan led all players with 12 rebounds.
Nearly as close but without the overtime, Madison-Grant closed out its regular season at 19-3 with a 68-66 win at Monroe Central, led by Kaden Howell’s 16 points. It was a balanced Argylls attack as Grant Brown contributed 14 points and six assists, Jase Howell scored 12, Jackson Manwell added 11 and Justin Moore came in with nine points and 11 rebounds.
WEDNESDAY
Alexandria senior Jordan Bodie signed a letter of intent to continue her track and field career at Anderson University.
THURSDAY
Daleville defeated Southern Wells 71-57 behind 21 points from Dylan Scott and 20 from Trevion Johnson. Camden Leisure handed out a Broncos record 13 assists, and Cayden Gothrup added 19 points.
Jayden Reese scored 21 points and Ben DeLong added 18 for Elwood, but the Panthers fell to Taylor 82-54.
Zion Cook scored 22 points and Dunham added 18 in a 68-64 Pendleton Heights loss to Yorktown. Gustin added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Arabians.
FRIDAY
Anderson's Carson Smitherman competed in the state swim finals prelims Friday morning and completed his 100 freestyle race in 48.80 seconds. He was 16th in the morning prelim session and finished 32nd overall.
It was another big night for Johnson as he scored 20 points to lead the Broncos to a 69-22 win over Smith Academy. Meryck Adams scored 11 for Daleville, and Leisure dished out 11 assists.
SATURDAY
Shenandoah senior guard Andrew Bennett announced on social media he will continue his academic and basketball career at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas. The 2020 THB Sports Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year is averaging 11.9 points, 4.9 assists and 2.7 steals this year for the Raiders, who enter the postseason at 21-3 and are ranked second in the state in Class 2A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.