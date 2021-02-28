The dreams of advancing to the boys basketball state finals at Bankers Life Fieldhouse are alive and well as 11 THB Sports teams begin tournament play this week at five sectional sites.
Here is a glance at the teams, locations and game times of Tuesday and Wednesday first-round games and potential semifinal matchups Friday night.
CLASS 4A SECTIONAL 9
at Richmond
Muncie Central (0-20) vs. Anderson (9-10), Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Last 10: MC 0-10, Anderson 6-4; vs Sectional 9 teams: MC 0-3, Anderson 3-0; Last Sectional Title: MC 2014, Anderson 2009; Players to Watch: MC -- Malik Hasani (12.2 ppg), Demar Woods Haskins (8.3 ppg); Anderson -- Tyrelle Wills (14.9 ppg), Ja’Quan Ingram (10.3 ppg), Jaylen Murphy (8.5 ppg)
These teams met at Highland early in February with Anderson pulling out an 89-86 win in overtime. Newcomer Ahmere Carson led Anderson with 26 points. Anderson and Pendleton Heights find themselves on the opposite side of the draw from the four teams with winning records (Mount Vernon, Richmond, New Palestine and Greenfield-Central). The winner meets the Arabians in the first semifinal Friday at 6 p.m.
“Muncie Central is kind of like the Liberty (Christian) game,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “We can’t let it be a personal game. We just have to take care of business.”
Pendleton Heights (8-14) vs. TBD, Friday, 6 p.m.
Last 10: 4-6; vs. Sectional 9 Teams: 1-5; Last Sectional Title: 2013; Players to Watch: Jamison Dunham (18.4 ppg), Luke Candiano (11.1 ppg), Zion Cook (2.9 assists per game)
The same can be said about PH’s draw as Anderson’s. The Arabians defeated the Bearcats by two and lost a tough 59-56 decision to the Indians.
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 39
at Blackford
Madison-Grant (19-3) vs. Blackford (20-4), Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Last 10: M-G 9-1, Blackford 10-0; vs. Sectional 39 Teams: M-G 3-0, Blackford 1-1; Last Sectional Title: M-G 2017, Blackford 2020; Players to Watch: M-G -- Kaden Howell (15.3 ppg), Grant Brown (15 ppg, 6 apg), Justin Moore (9.2 ppg); Blackford -- Luke Brown (31.3 ppg), Landon Grimes (12 ppg), Jack Wors (11.7 ppg)
Blackford is looking for payback for its last loss, which came at M-G 71-67 on Jan. 27. Likewise, the Argylls are looking to avenge an 82-69 sectional defeat to the Bruins last year.
“It’s going to be a competitive sectional field with Blackford as the big-time favorite,” M-G coach Kevin Cherry said. “They’re hosting, so we’ll have to have a great week of practice.”
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 40
at Elwood
Monroe Central (13-9) vs. Frankton (14-9), Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Last 10: MC 7-3, Frankton 7-3; vs. Sectional 40 Teams: MC 2-2, Frankton 4-1; Last Sectional Title: MC 2010, Frankton 2019; Players to Watch: MC -- Jackson Ullom (19 ppg, 5.6 apg), Gavin Smithson-Burciaga (12.5 ppg, 9 rpg); Frankton -- Ayden Brobston (13.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg), Blake Mills (11.8 ppg, 5 apg), Harrison Schwinn (11.2 ppg)
This quarterfinal game features one of many rematches at Elwood after the Golden Bears handed the Eagles a 55-48 defeat in February. Frankton has won the last three sectional matchups between the teams.
Alexandria (6-17) vs. Elwood (2-21), Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Last 10: Alexandria 1-9, Elwood 1-9; vs. Sectional 40 Teams: Alexandria 2-2, Elwood 0-5; Last Sectional Title: Alexandria 2019, Elwood 1960; Players to Watch: Alexandria -- Jagger Orick (12.4 ppg), Kole Stewart (12.3 ppg), Owen Harpe (9.4 ppg); Elwood -- Mason Robison (13.3 ppg), Jayden Reese (12.2 ppg), Ben DeLong (9 ppg)
The Tigers and Panthers met twice this season with Alex posting wins in both games by a combined 40 points. Both teams are young and a sectional game win could be a bright spot in an otherwise tough season.
The Wednesday winners will meet Friday in an 8 p.m. semifinal.
Lapel (8-15) vs. TBD, Friday, 6 p.m.
Last 10: 4-6; vs. Sectional 40 Teams: 3-2; Last Sectional Title: 2018; Players to Watch: Corbin Renihan (10.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg), Camren Sullivan (9.6 ppg), Griffin Craig (9.4 ppg)
Lapel drew a first-round bye and will play Friday against the winner of Tuesday’s game between Wapahani (15-7) and Winchester (16-6). The Bulldogs defeated Wapahani earlier in the season on a Renihan 3-point basket at the buzzer.
CLASS 2A SECTIONAL 41
at Shenandoah
Cambridge City Lincoln (8-12) vs. Shenandoah (21-3), Wednesday, 8 p.m.
Last 10: Lincoln 4-6, Shenandoah 10-0; vs. Sectional 41 Teams: Lincoln 3-5, Shenandoah 4-0; Last Sectional Title: Lincoln 1961, Shenandoah 2020; Players to Watch: Lincoln -- Tyler Wyles (18.1 ppg), Alex Bertsch (16.6 ppg); Shenandoah -- Jakeb Kinsey (14.8 ppg), Kameron Graddy (13.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg), Michael Howard (12.5 ppg), Andrew Bennett (11.1 ppg), Kaden McCollough (10.7 ppg)
The Raiders defeated the Golden Eagles in last year’s sectional semifinal round before knocking off Northeastern in the championship game. That could be the matchup again in the semifinals with the 10th-ranked Knights (18-4) meeting Centerville (8-13) in the first game Wednesday. The second ranked Raiders are seeking their fifth straight sectional championship.
“I’ve told these guys all year, and some of them for four years, that if you’re going to be good in the tournament, you’ve got to be able to play in the halfcourt,” Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough said. “You’re not going to be able run up and down. you may get some run-outs, but you better be able to execute in the halfcourt.”
CLASS 1A SECTIONAL 55
at Wes-Del
Wes-Del (10-10) vs. Liberty Christian (14-8), Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Last 10: Wes-Del 5-5, Liberty Christian 6-4; vs. Sectional 55 Teams: Wes-Del 2-3, Liberty Christian 2-0; Last Sectional Title: Wes-Del 2007, Liberty Christian 2017; Players to Watch: Wes-Del -- Evan Whitesell (15 ppg), Joel Dowling (13.6 ppg), Eric Harlan (12.4 ppg); Liberty Christian -- Christian Nunn (23 ppg, 7 rpg), Eric Troutman (8.7 ppg, 3.2 apg), Adonis House (8.5 ppg)
One of the favorites in this sectional, the Lions will first need to get past a Warriors team that boasts four players who average double-figure scoring. LC has won this matchup the last three times it's been played in the sectional and will now have to do so on Wes-Del’s home court.
“Going up against Wes-Del at their place is always difficult,” LC coach Jason Chappell said. “They shoot it really well in their own gym.”
The winner meets Anderson Prep in the semifinals.
Tri-Central (10-11) vs. Daleville (8-11), Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Last 10: Tri-Central 5-5, Daleville 4-6; vs. Sectional 55 Teams: Tri-Central 2-1, Daleville 2-1; Last Sectional Title: Tri-Central 2006, Daleville 2009; Players to Watch: Tri-Central -- Jake Chapman (18 ppg), Caden Leininger (18 ppg), Mason Pickens (16 ppg); Daleville -- Trevion Johnson (12.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg), Cayden Gothrup (12.2 ppg), Dylan Scott (7.6 ppg), Camden Leisure (5.3 apg)
The Broncos will need a solid defensive effort against a Tri-Central team that has five players averaging double figures in scoring. Both teams have balance on offense, and the winner meets Cowan (13-8) in Friday’s second semifinal at 8 p.m.
Anderson Prep (3-17) vs. TBD, Friday, 6 p.m.
Last 10: 1-9; vs. Sectional 55 Teams: 0-3; Last Sectional Title: None; Players to Watch: Jack Scott (13.2 ppg, 9.4 rpg), Jeffery Langford (12.8 ppg), Larry Rodriguez (10.7 ppg)
The Jets face a tall hill to climb as they seek their first sectional game win against either Wes-Del or Liberty Christian. They lost to the Lions 86-54 early in the season before dropping a hard-fought 87-74 decision at Wes-Del in January.
