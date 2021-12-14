2021 THB Sports Boys Cross Country All-Area
Connor King, sophomore, Anderson
Spencer Proctor, sophomore, Anderson
Noah Colvin, freshman, Daleville
Jayden Reese, junior, Elwood
Cameron Tackett, senior, Elwood
Kaleb Cage, junior, Frankton
Hunter Smith, sophomore, Frankton
Braxton Burress, sophomore, Lapel
Cameron Smith, sophomore, Lapel
Noah Price, junior, Liberty Christian
Gavin Kelich, sophomore, Madison-Grant
Andrew Blake, junior, Pendleton Heights
Avry Carpenter, senior, Pendleton Heights
William Coggins, sophomore, Pendleton Heights
Gabriel Holland, senior, Pendleton Heights
Jason Lyst, junior, Pendleton Heights
Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Bryan Bennett, Logan Hill, Nick Kaufman, Hayden Martin, Zach Rowlett, Lukas Sullivan, Mason Zent; Anderson—Owen French, Damaurion Menifee, Bradlee Thomas, Gavin Wilson, Ricky Wong; Anderson Prep—Jason Settlemyer, Peyton Taylor; Daleville—Ethan Colvin, Joel Reyes, Adrian Smith, Corin Withers; Elwood—Zach Hood; Frankton—Blake Duncan, Colson Falink, Jack Melvin, Braydon Tomlinson; Lapel—Gabe Armstrong, Elijah Stires; Madison-Grant—Caleb Ewer, Chad Harbert, Dylan Hofherr; Pendleton Heights—Shawn Brown, Jack Goehring, Ian McLaughlin; Shenandoah—Darren Croffie, Sam Hinshaw, Logan Renz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.