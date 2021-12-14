2021 THB Sports Boys Cross Country All-Area

Connor King, sophomore, Anderson

Spencer Proctor, sophomore, Anderson

Noah Colvin, freshman, Daleville

Jayden Reese, junior, Elwood

Cameron Tackett, senior, Elwood

Kaleb Cage, junior, Frankton

Hunter Smith, sophomore, Frankton

Braxton Burress, sophomore, Lapel

Cameron Smith, sophomore, Lapel

Noah Price, junior, Liberty Christian

Gavin Kelich, sophomore, Madison-Grant

Andrew Blake, junior, Pendleton Heights

Avry Carpenter, senior, Pendleton Heights

William Coggins, sophomore, Pendleton Heights

Gabriel Holland, senior, Pendleton Heights

Jason Lyst, junior, Pendleton Heights

Honorable Mention: Alexandria—Bryan Bennett, Logan Hill, Nick Kaufman, Hayden Martin, Zach Rowlett, Lukas Sullivan, Mason Zent; Anderson—Owen French, Damaurion Menifee, Bradlee Thomas, Gavin Wilson, Ricky Wong; Anderson Prep—Jason Settlemyer, Peyton Taylor; Daleville—Ethan Colvin, Joel Reyes, Adrian Smith, Corin Withers; Elwood—Zach Hood; Frankton—Blake Duncan, Colson Falink, Jack Melvin, Braydon Tomlinson; Lapel—Gabe Armstrong, Elijah Stires; Madison-Grant—Caleb Ewer, Chad Harbert, Dylan Hofherr; Pendleton Heights—Shawn Brown, Jack Goehring, Ian McLaughlin; Shenandoah—Darren Croffie, Sam Hinshaw, Logan Renz

