2021 THB Sports Boys Soccer All-Area Team

Santiago Recinas, freshman, Anderson

Linkin Talley, senior, Anderson

Hayden Hornocker, senior, Anderson Prep

Kayden Mondragon, junior, Anderson Prep

Vlad Boiko, senior, Liberty Christian

Josiah Cabello, junior, Liberty Christian

Beckham Chappel, senior, Liberty Christian

Tyler Houk, senior, Liberty Christian

Abraham Tapia, junior, Liberty Christian

Cole Bubalo, junior, Pendleton Heights

Kam Kail, junior, Pendleton Heights

William Phillips, senior, Pendleton Heights

Devan Swinford, freshman, Pendleton Heights

Honorable Mention: Anderson—D.J. Howells, Abraham Martinez, Jose Rojas, Michael Strait; Anderson Prep—David German, James Hornocker, Junior Mancio, Luis Rodriguez, Garrett Sparks; Daleville—Zion Bricker, Felipe Pacheco; Liberty Christian—Allister Draper, Dominick Thurman, Lucas Williams, Markus Williams, Aaron Woodyard; Pendleton Heights—Jackson Ragan, Matthew Roark, Peter Suchyna, Jack Weflen

