2021 THB Sports Boys Soccer All-Area Team
Santiago Recinas, freshman, Anderson
Linkin Talley, senior, Anderson
Hayden Hornocker, senior, Anderson Prep
Kayden Mondragon, junior, Anderson Prep
Vlad Boiko, senior, Liberty Christian
Josiah Cabello, junior, Liberty Christian
Beckham Chappel, senior, Liberty Christian
Tyler Houk, senior, Liberty Christian
Abraham Tapia, junior, Liberty Christian
Cole Bubalo, junior, Pendleton Heights
Kam Kail, junior, Pendleton Heights
William Phillips, senior, Pendleton Heights
Devan Swinford, freshman, Pendleton Heights
Honorable Mention: Anderson—D.J. Howells, Abraham Martinez, Jose Rojas, Michael Strait; Anderson Prep—David German, James Hornocker, Junior Mancio, Luis Rodriguez, Garrett Sparks; Daleville—Zion Bricker, Felipe Pacheco; Liberty Christian—Allister Draper, Dominick Thurman, Lucas Williams, Markus Williams, Aaron Woodyard; Pendleton Heights—Jackson Ragan, Matthew Roark, Peter Suchyna, Jack Weflen
