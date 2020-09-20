CLERMONT – West Virginia driver Travis Braden dominated at Lucas Oil Raceway to win the pro late model 100 race.
It took only two laps for Braden to climb to the front of the field in the CRA JEGS All Stars Tour 100 on Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Braden set fast time during qualifications and started in the feature race in the third row.
With the victory in the Fall Brawl race, Braden is locked into the championship chase at Winchester Speedway on Oct. 9.
It was Braden’s eighth career win, which moves him into a tie with Daniel Hemric, two behind all-time leader Brian Campbell.
He won by 2.45 seconds over Cody Coughlin and Josh Brock.
“These cars have been phenomenal this year,” Braden said after the victory. “The cars have been awesome.”
Braden said the win is a good start in the chase.
Coughlin said, for his car, the track surface was slick.
“I hate to come in second, but the crew gave me a good car,” he said.
Brock said with the impounding of the cars after qualifying, the crews are limited in the adjustments that can be made.
“We had a pretty good car, just have to work a little bit harder,” he said.
Brock took the lead from the pole position, but before two laps could be completed the red flag waved for a multi-car incident on the front straight.
The day ended for J.P. Crabtree, who had qualified second quick, with apparent suspension damage and Tyler Hufford with damage after hitting the front straight wall.
On the restart, Braden got underneath Brock coming off the fourth corner.
Coughlin, on the second restart of the race, moved from fourth to the second spot with an inside pass of Brock on Lap 29 in Turn 3.
From there, Braden opened up nearly a half-straightaway lead on Coughlin with Brock a distant third. Two rookie drivers up from the CRA Jr. Late Model ranks -- Charlie Keevan and Chase Burba -- rounded out the top five.
By winning the pole position for the eighth time, Braden is now tied with Erik Jones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.