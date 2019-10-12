WINCHESTER – West Virginia driver Travis Braden put himself in position to sweep CRA action at Winchester Speedway with a victory in the Winchester 100.
Braden inherited the lead on Lap 18 when leader Jack Dossey III’s car wouldn’t refire following a red flag as a result of a five-car incident on the back straight.
Braden consistently showed he had the car to beat by pulling away from the competition on two restarts, the last coming with 23 laps remaining.
Braden took the checkers by 2.88 seconds over Cody Coughlin, Brandon Watson, Sammy Smith, Dossey and Dan Leeck -- the only cars on the lead lap.
“It feels good to be back standing here,” Braden said in victory lane. “I’m driving for the dominant team (Team Platinum) in short-track racing this year.
“I hope the momentum carries over to the Winchester 400. We’re starting from the pole and will be working to get my second Winchester 400 win.”
Leeck won his second CRA JEGS All Stars Tour championship by finishing one spot ahead of Mindy Chick. He also was the 2014 champion.
“Definitely had to be lucky again,” he said. “The car started off a little free, and we worked on the car and were able to get the handle back.”
After the red-flag restart Steve Nasse was running second chased, by Wes Griffith Jr. and Coughlin.
But Braden distanced himself from the field lapping up to the sixth-place running Dossey when the caution flag waved on Lap 65 for a spin by Matt Maurer.
On the restart, Nasse’s ride faltered and he dropped out of the race a lap later.
The race was red-flagged on Lap 18 when championship contender Mason Keller and defending race winner Griffith got together while battling for third on the back straight. Griffith was able to continue.
That collected Billy VanMeter, whose car got airborne and came to a stop against the third turn retaining wall. The cars of Jake Garcia and fast-qualifier Colby Howard were also involved in the incident.
WINCHESTER 400 QUALIFYING
Braden, a former Winchester 400 winner, will lead the field of 31 super late models for the start of the 48th Winchester 400 on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Braden posted the fastest time during Saturday qualifying with a lap at 15.188 seconds (118.515 mph).
Former Red Bud 300 winner Nasse will start on the outside of the front row with Josh Brock and Donnie Wilson making up the second row.
Dossey, a former Anderson Speedway late model champion, will start fifth with Justin Haley, a NASCAR winner at Daytona, starting in the sixth spot.
The top 18 qualifiers were all within .3 of a second of Braden’s pole time.
Anderson driver Greg VanAlst will start 11th, and Dalton Armstong will roll off 17th.
