ANDERSON -- NCAA basketball courts, like at Anderson University's O.C. Lewis Gymnasium, are 10 feet longer than 84-foot high school floors.
That will be an adjustment for incoming college players, and those who took part in Saturday morning's Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic Senior Girls game got a taste of what it will be like.
"You can definitely tell the difference," said recent Liberty Christian graduate Mady Rees, who's headed to Manchester University. "I'm in pretty decent shape, but you definitely tell there's a big difference in size of the court, and the 3-point line is bigger too (by 2 feet), and that's definitely something I had to get used to."
Rees played 31 minutes in Saturday's game, one fewer than a regulation high school contest, and that again was more than normal. She had five points, three assists and two steals for the Red squad, which fell 76-41 to the White.
"It was enjoyable," Rees said. "It's definitely a different feel than what I was used to, and I was used to, the ball goes this way and that way. This was kind of like a free roam and we were just feeling each other out."
An added bonus to Rees' day was she was named a recipient of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Mental Attitude Award for the Senior Girls game. She was LC's valedictorian and had a 4.6 grade-point average.
"I was definitely not expecting it," Rees said. "Today was more about having fun and meeting some future competition, but (the award) feels good."
Alexandria's Jada Stansberry also transitioned, not only to the longer court but from track back to basketball.
Stansberry, coming off a ninth-place finish in the 400 meters in the IHSAA State Finals in her lone track season, was a late addition to the Class Basketball Classic. The 5-foot-2 guard ended with six points and a Red team-high eight rebounds.
"Track season, I'd get in the gym, shoot some, but I haven't played and I was like, I was just at track and I'm going right into basketball, just like that," Stansberry said. "I've just got some things to catch up on. I've been in the gym shooting, but nothing like running up and down in a game."
Stansberry played on what will be her home floor, at AU.
"I'm glad I got the opportunity to get to feel how the bigger court is," she said. "It's definitely an adjustment, for sure. The court's bigger, the 3-point line's further out, so you've got to get used to that, but I think I'll be fine."
Frankton's Lauryn Bates led the Red squad with 10 points and also had five rebounds and two assists. Bates, who helped lead the Eagles to two state Class 2A title games and was The Herald Bulletin Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year, will play at Franklin College.
Rees, Stansberry and Bates will see each other quite often through their college careers. Their new programs are all in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.