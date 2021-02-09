PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights freshman Dontrez Braxton collected his first offensive rebound of the night and, as the smallest player on the court, he hit his only basket and the biggest basket of the game as time expired Tuesday.
Braxton rebounded a miss by PH’s Jamison Dunham and barely got it out of his hands in the scramble under the basket before time ran out, and the Arabians were 55-53 winners over Muncie Central.
“That’s why Dontrez is getting more and more minutes for us,” said PH coach Adam Ballard. “He has a good feel for the game.”
Ballard also has a good feel for what he has learned in his coaching career and for what his team needs to learn going forward this year and beyond.
“We work very hard teaching the players what to do in these situations,” he said. “I had a mentor once tell me that if you’re letting players make plays, you’re probably winning, and if you’re calling time out to run plays, you’re probably losing.”
So with 30 seconds left when Muncie Central’s De’Mar Woods-Haskins drained a 3-pointer to erase the last of what had been a 12-point lead for the Arabians early in the fourth quarter, Ballard decided to let his players decide the outcome.
Not surprisingly, the ball ended up in Dunham’s hands. Without Dunham, who had 19 points by halftime and finished with 25, no last-second theatrics would have been possible. The game would already have been over, and the closing credits would already be rolling across the minds of the fans.
“I would have liked for Jamison to have gotten a better shot,” said Ballard. “And next time I know he will. I think his legs were going a little bit.”
Dunham played all 32 minutes.
Dunham felt good about the shot when it left his hands.
“I thought it was online, but it was short,” he said. “But I saw Dontrez get it and put it back in.”
Dunham was the first to streak in to congratulate Braxton.
“This is really a validation of what we have been teaching about, doing the little things like crashing the boards,” said Ballard.
The big reason the Arabians held the lead for much of the contest was the shooting of Dunham. He hit three of four shots from the field in each of the first two quarters and all four of his free throws in the 19-point first half. All of those eight shots were from inside the arc, and that’s a good sign for both him and the team.
“He’s so much harder to defend when they can’t just chase him around while he’s looking for a 3-pointer,” said Ballard. “I think he’s shot about 20 more free throws this season than he did last season.”
“I’ve really been playing better the last several games,” said Dunham. “I’ve gained a lot of confidence that I can go inside and score.”
He also topped his team with six rebounds.
Dunham had help from different teammates throughout the contest. Luke Candiano had 10 points, all in the first three quarters. Zion Cook hit a pair of big 3-pointers, and senior Luke Weaver had a huge fourth-quarter bucket.
PH might have wrapped the game up without the heroics had it not been for 4-of-9 free throw shooting down the stretch that gave the winless Bearcats a chance to break their skid. A junior and two freshmen missed those critical chances.
“I am glad those players were in that situation to know how it feels,” said Ballard, whose team snapped a five-game losing streak. “That will be important for this year and next year and even for the next three years.”
Woods-Haskins topped the Bearcats with 17 points. Princeton Young came off the bench in the second half after lighting up the Arabians in the junior varsity game, to score eight points.
The Arabians are 6-12 and will visit Fishers on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.