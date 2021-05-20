BLOOMINGTON — With Indiana’s 2021 men’s basketball roster intact, the Hoosiers are already looking ahead to the Class of 2022.
IU already has one commitment in the 2022 class from Lawrence North guard C.J. Gunn, a four-star, 6-foot-5, 175-pound combo guard who is one of the top players within the state. But IU could need a few more players to fill out the class, depending on potential departures at the end of the 2021-22 season.
Here’s a look at IU’s top recruiting targets for the 2022 class:
Jalen Washington: The 6-9, 210-pound Washington, a five-star recruit from Gart West, is ranked as the fourth-best power forward nationally and 20th best overall prospect in the 2022 Class. New IU associate coach Dane Fife developed a strong relationship with Washington while recruiting him at Michigan State. Washington has an advanced perimeter game for a player his size with toughness and rebounding ability inside. Washington also has offers from Alabama, Louisville, Michigan State and Purdue.
Kaleb Banks: The 6-8, 215-pound Banks, a four-star recruit from Fayetteville, Georgia, has an official visit set up for IU for June 10. Banks projects as a versatile combo forward with an emerging perimeter game. Banks, the 93rd ranked overall prospect in the class of 2022, also has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Georgia Tech.
Seth Trimble: At 6-3, 185 pounds, Trimble, from Menomenee Falls, Wisconsin, is a four-star attacking point guard capable of consistently beating defenders off the dribble. “There simply aren’t many more athletic floor generals than him,” 247.com national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi said. Trimble, who picked up an offer from IU last month, also has offers from Michigan, Arizona State, California, Creighton and Illinois. He’s the 14th-ranked point guard ad 78th overall player in the 2022 class.
A.J. Casey: The 6-8, 180-pound Casey, from Chicago, is the fifth-ranked power forward in the Class of 2022 and 29th-ranked player nationally. Indiana first offered the four-star Casey a scholarship in June 2020, and IU’s current coaching staff has kept contact with him. Casey also has offers from Gonzaga, Illinois, Michigan and Louisville.
Kyle Filipowski: The 6-11, 230-pound Filipowski has an official visit to IU set up for June 15-16. Filipowski, from Wilbriham, Massachusetts, was offered a scholarship to IU by the new staff this spring and also has visits lined up with Syracuse, Ohio State, Iowa, Northwestern, Connecticut and Duke. A four-star recruit, Filipowski is the 10th-ranked power forward and 57th-ranked overall recruit in the 2022 class.
