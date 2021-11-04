BLOOMINGTON — The best word to describe Indiana’s 2021-22 non-conference men’s basketball schedule is manageable.
The Hoosiers have three tests against teams ranked in the top 100 in KenPom’s preseason rankings, with one at home, one on the road and one on a neutral floor.
Beyond the games against St. John’s (Nov. 17, Simon Sjkodt Assembly Hall), at Syracuse in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge (Nov. 30, Carrier Dome) and against Notre Dame (Dec. 18, Crossroads Classic, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis) are more modest contests. That will give the Hoosiers a chance to develop their rotation and hone offensive and defensive concepts before the grind of a 20-game Big Ten schedule.
Here’s a breakdown of IU’s non-conference schedule with analysis from Chris Dortch’s Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook, the nation’s most comprehensive preseason college basketball publication:
Nov. 9, Eastern Michigan (6 p.m., Big Ten Network)
KenPom Ranking: 297
Returning Starters: 1
Key Players: G Bryce McBride (13.7 ppg, 2.6 apg), F Colin Golson Jr. (5.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg).
Blue Ribbon Analysis: Eastern Michigan is facing a rebuilding project under first-year coach Stan Heath, who had success at stops in Kent State, Arkansas and USF. “I’m putting my eggs in a lot of freshman baskets,” Heath said.
Nov. 12, Northern Illinois (7 p.m., BTN plus)
KenPom Ranking: 324
Returning Starters: 3
Key Players: G Trendon Hankerson (13.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg), F Zool Kueth (6.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg)
Blue Ribbon Analysis: First-year head coach Rashon Burno, a former DePaul point guard who worked under Billy Donovan at Florida and Bobby Hurley at Arizona State, gets his first shot building a program. “I think these guys are going to shock some people,” Burno said. “These guys have put themselves in position to win some games. Now you’ve got to execute the plan.”
Nov. 17, St. John’s (9 p.m., FS1)
KenPom Ranking: 51
Returning Starters: 2
Key Players: F Julian Champagnie (19.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg), G Posh Alexander (10.9 ppg, 4.3 apg)
Blue Ribbon Analysis: With Champagnie and Alexander back, third-year coach Mike Anderson has a team with Big East star power. This season, St. John’s fans can reasonably hope their team returns to the NCAA Tournament.
Nov. 21, Louisiana (7:30 p.m., BTN)
KenPom Ranking: 177
Returning Starters: 3
Key Players: G Greg Williams Jr. (9.5 ppg, 2.1 apg), C Theo Akwuba (11.3 ppg, 9.3 rpg)
Blue Ribbon Analysis: The Rajun Cajuns have power conference size and rim protection, shooting ability, depth and guards that are experienced and can control the flow, either by creating for others or hunting their own shot.
Nov. 23, Jackson State (7 p.m., BTN)
KenPom Ranking: 295
Returning Starters: 3
Key Players: F Jayveous McKinnis (12.5 ppg, 13.2 rpg), G Jonas James III (9.9 ppg, 3.1 apg)
Blue Ribbon Analysis: The Tigers return a double-double machine in McKinnis and a solid point guard in James. Jackson State should have another strong team that will compete in the SWAC.
Nov. 27, Marshall (TBA, BTN)
KenPom Ranking: 111
Returning Starters: 3
Key Players: G Taevion Kinsey (19.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg), G Andrew Taylor (12 ppg, 5.8 rpg)
Blue Ribbon Analysis: With Kinsey and Taylor back, Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni believes he has another team capable of contending for a Conference USA title.
Nov. 30, At Syracuse (7 or 7:30 p.m., ESPN or ESPN2)
KenPom Ranking: 41
Returning Starters: 3
Key Players: G Buddy Boeheim (17.8 ppg, 2.6 apg), F Cole Swider (5.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg)
Blue Ribbon Analysis: While Syracuse’s personnel losses were great from last season’s Sweet 16 team, head coach Jim Boeheim likes the newcomers and the way they fit into the program. “We’ve got a lot of veteran guys,” Boeheim said. “We’ve got more experience than we’ve had in a long time. We’ll see. We’ll see how it applies.”
Dec. 12, Merrimack (noon, BTN)
KenPom Ranking: 210
Returning Starters: 5
Key Players: G Mikey Watkins (12 ppg, 3.8 apg), F Jordan Minor (12 ppg, 8.1 rpg)
Blue Ribbon Analysis: Merrimack coach Joe Gallo wants to play at a faster tempo this season to spark the offense. “I don’t want to play, like, maniac fast, but Watkins and Minor are both tremendous in transition,” Gallo said. “A lot of the offensive runs we go on is because we get stops and those two are flying down the court to get easy stuff.”
Dec. 18, Notre Dame (Crossroads Classic, Indianapolis, 2:30 p.m., FOX)
KenPom Ranking: 27
Returning Starters: 1
Key Players: G Prentiss Hubb (14.6 ppg, 5.8 apg), G Cormac Ryan (9.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg)
Blue Ribbon Analysis: Head coach Mike Brey has overhauled his coaching staff, and the challenge of turning around the program has energized the 62-year old. “We need some of this new juice,” Brey said. “We’ve got good energy. Let’s go be a good story.”
Dec. 22, Northern Kentucky (7 p.m., BTN)
KenPom Ranking: 129
Returning Starters: 4
Key Players: G Trevon Faulkner (16.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg), G Bryson Langdon (10.7 ppg, 3.9 apg)
Blue Ribbon Analysis: NKU coach Darrin Horn has an experienced team strengthened by a recruiting class brought in to fill specific needs. Having shored up its interior rebounding and defense and added a shooter or two, NKU will compete for a Horizon League championship.
Dec. 29, UNC Asheville (TBA, BTN)
KenPom Ranking: 271
Returning Starters: 5
Key Players: G Tajion Jones (15.9 ppg, 4 rpg), G LJ Thorpe (11.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg)
Blue Ribbon Analysis: The Bulldogs are talented, more experienced, bigger and a definite threat to win the Big South Conference crown for the first time since 2016.
