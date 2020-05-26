BLOOMINGTON – When five-star point guard Khristian Lander signed his letter of intent to play at Indiana last week, it added star potential to an IU backcourt that was inconsistent throughout the 2019-20 season.
Taking care of the basketball was the biggest issue for IU’s guards last season as the Hoosiers ranked last in the Big Ten in assist-to-turnover ratio (12.9-12.6). Only Ohio State (12.7 turnovers per game) turned the ball over more frequently in the league.
The 6-foot-2 Lander will need to put some bulk on his 165-pound frame to adapt to the physical Big Ten, but in reclassifying for the 2020 class following his junior season possesses the speed with the ball and playmaking ability IU’s backcourt lacked. Lander’s ability to break down defenses off the dribble with his quick first step could result in easier inside baskets for frontcourt players Trayce Jackson-Davis, Joey Brunk and Race Thompson as well.
IU will need to replace the production of departed senior guard Devonte Green, who sank a team-high 59 3-pointers in averaging 10.8 points and 2.1 assists last season. Green was a microcosm of IU’s backcourt inconsistency, posting a career-high 30 points against FSU and 27 points against Iowa in two of the biggest wins. But Green lost his starting job because he wasn’t accountable defensively early last season and failed to score in double figures in 11 of 29 games.
Some of Green’s production could be replaced by another talented incoming freshman, sharp-shooting 6-5 guard Anthony Leal, a local product from Bloomington South who became the third straight IU signee to earn Indiana Mr. Basketball honors. Leal’s perimeter ability should help an IU team that was still up-and-down shooting from long range last season, as the Hoosiers ranked eighth in the Big Ten in 3-point field goal percentage at 32.6%.
Here’s a look at IU’s backcourt going into the 2020-21 season:
POINT OF EMPHASIS
Lander will give IU coach Archie Miller more options with backcourt combinations in 2020-21 and should be able to push the fast break with his speed with the ball. He’s considered the best high school prospect to come out of the Evansville area since Calbert Cheaney, averaging 21 points, 6 rebounds and 4.6 assists for Reitz last season.
“I knew when I first saw Khristian at 15 years old that he was a special player,” Miller said. “He has great feel for the point guard position. His competitive drive has pushed him to elevate his game rapidly.”
Lander will push incumbent starting point guard Rob Phinisee for playing time. The 6-1 junior has dealt with injuries (concussion, abdomen) in his first two seasons at IU and is coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 assists. He remains IU’s best on-ball defender. There could be opportunities for Phinisee and Lander to play in the same backcourt together in three-guard lineups.
THE VETERAN
Al Durham is coming off a solid junior season and will be counted on for scoring and leadership. In averaging 9.8 points and 2.1 rebounds last season, the 6-4 senior led IU in 3-point field goal percentage (38.3%) and free-throw percentage (81.1%), while finishing second in 3-pointers made (36). Durham showed a knack for making big shots last season, including a 3-pointer in the closing minutes of IU’s 67-63 upset of Michigan State. The addition of Lander should also lighten the ball handling responsibilities for Durham, who had a team-high 60 turnovers.
THE DEPTH
Sophomore 6-4 guard Armaan Franklin will need to continue to progress as an offensive player (3.7 points per game, 26.6% from 3-point range) but showed the ability to do the little things well, such as taking charges and rebounding. Franklin saved his best games for his return to his native Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, scoring a career-high 17 points in a 62-60 win over Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic and 13 points in the Big Ten tournament win over Nebraska.
Leal should help replace some of the shooting ability left by the departed Green. Leal shot 37% from 3-point range as a senior and was sound on both ends of the floor, leading Bloomington South in rebounding (4 per game) while ranking second in steals (2.2 per game).
