BLOOMINGTON – Indiana has been in the process of building quality depth along its defensive line during Tom Allen’s four-year tenure as head coach.
As a result, IU’s defensive front could be in a position to take a step forward during the 2020 season.
That’s the goal for new IU defensive line coach Kevin Peoples, who arrived from Tulane to replace the departed Mark Hagen. Peoples is a disciple of successful long-time defensive line coach Pete Jenkins, whose react-and-attack system is designed to fill primary and secondary gaps.
“Against the run, we’re going to be hips, hands and feet, striking blockers,” Peoples said. “There’s a progression to everything. … There are a lot of defensive line coaches that say, ‘Hey, we’re gonna get off, get off.’
“Get off (blockers) is obviously hugely important, but we have a process. We have a way to teach guys, after they got off, where their eyes go, where their hand placements are, so that’s what we try to teach.”
Last season, IU ranked ninth in the Big Ten in run defense (138.5 yards per game allowed) and eighth in sacks (2.1 per game). Improvement in both areas begins up front, and Peoples said there are enough quality players to rotate in and out consistently and keep everyone fresh.
“The earlier in the season you are, the hotter the temperatures, obviously, you need to substitute more frequently,” Peoples said. “Then later in the season when it's a little bit cooler, defensive linemen can play a little more snaps. But obviously if you've got eight guys that can play over four positions or 12 guys that can play over four positions, then that gives you an opportunity.”
Here’s a look at IU’s defensive linemen entering the 2020 season:
THE VETERAN
Redshirt senior defensive tackle Jerome Johnson has been a mainstay on IU’s defensive line. In 37 career games, the 6-foot-3, 304-pound Johnson has posted 93 career tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.
“Jerome Johnson is a talented player who can stop the run and provide a pass rush for you,” Peoples said.
THE SURPRISE
Last season, JUCO transfer Demarcus Elliott worked his way up the depth chart to earn honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.
The 6-3, 311-pound Elliott showed an ability to get to the quarterback with three sacks, including a strip sack that led to a touchdown on the first play of IU’s 35-0 rout of Rutgers.
With Elliott, Johnson and 6-4, 315-pound sophomore Sio Nofoagatoto’a, IU will enter 2020 with a strong three-tackle rotation.
THE NEWCOMERS
Grad transfer Jovan Swann from Stanford brings experience and a proven pass rusher to the defensive line with 11.5 sacks. Swann (6-2, 270) is versatile enough to play both inside and outside and is looking forward to playing more of an attack style under Peoples.
“He's got some great philosophy on behind what he's doing up front,” Swann said. “He's got a lot of guys that are in the NFL, and I watch their tape. He mentioned them to me. Just to see what he's been able to develop them into is what I'm all about.”
Another player with the potential to make an immediate impact is incoming freshman Demarjhe Lewis, who at 6-3 and 291 pounds projects to play inside. Lewis enrolled in January and made a quick impression with coaches during workouts and IU’s four spring drills.
“He is a dynamic player,” Lewis said. “He's got some explosivity, he's got some twitch and he's going to be a guy that we think can get in the mix next year. Those four practices were huge for him.”
THE DEPTH
Senior Mike Ziemba (6.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries in 2019) and junior James Head Jr. (2.5 sacks, three pass breakups) will help provide a pass rush on the edge.
Peoples also is a high on the potential of redshirt freshman C.J. Person (6-3, 291) inside. Redshirt junior Alfred Bryant (four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery) is another player capable of providing pressure from the outside.
“We're looking for him to be able to step up and provide some pass rush and do some things that showcase his ability,” Peoples said.
