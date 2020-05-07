BLOOMINGTON – Even with veteran starting linebacker Reakwon Jones gone, Indiana football coach Tom Allen feels good about the position group.
With junior linebackers Micah McFadden and Cam Jones returning, IU has two talented players back who are continuing to reach their full potential. Allen’s son, fourth-year junior linebacker Thomas Allen, also brings experience and knowledge of the 4-2-5 defense he grew up watching his father coach.
“They have gotten so much better since last year,” the elder Allen said. “I think that playing all those young guys early in the season last year is paying off for sure.
“It is a very deep group. They run well. They are physical. They are smart guys and are starting to understand the calls, the checks and the adjustments. They are truly doing what I have been saying since Day 1, which is running the defense.”
Here’s a look at IU’s linebackers heading into the 2020 season:
MAN IN THE MIDDLE
McFadden went from a shaky start to the 2019 season to becoming one of IU’s most dependable players against the run. With a team-high 61 tackles last season, including 10 tackles for loss, the 6-foot-2, 239-pound McFadden sniffed out opposing ballcarriers with regularity.
McFadden also showed a good nose for the ball dropping back in coverage, with two interceptions and one pass breakup. He’ll be counted on for more leadership and production for IU’s defense this upcoming season.
THE PLAYMAKER
Hard-hitting Cam Jones is expected to step in at the other starting linebacker spot. At 6-3 and 227 pounds, Jones has enough speed to cover the field and make plays in coverage (he returned an interception 44 yards last season). Like McFadden, Jones also has good instincts to the ball, with 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.
THE DEPTH
Thomas Allen, coming off shoulder surgery, will be an important veteran piece, capable of backing up both linebacker spots. Allen took part in non-contact drills during spring practice, then took off his shoulder pads and helped coach the position group.
“He is out there coaching the guys,” the elder Allen said. “He cares so much. He is truly a coach on the field. He understands our defense inside and out, which he should because he has been around it for quite a few years, but he cares. He puts so much into it. He is trying to help all these guys get better.”
Redshirt sophomores Aaron Casey and James Miller will get a chance to take on more prominent roles.
Casey has mostly excelled in special teams, while Miller had 4.5 tackles for loss last season and forced fumbles in a pair of Big Ten games against Nebraska and Penn State.
True sophomore D.K. Bonhomme, another player who showed promise on special teams and in practice last season, also will likely get more time on the field in 2020. The 6-3, 235-pound Bonhomme was IU’s scout team player of the week last season the week leading up its 38-3 win over Connecticut.
