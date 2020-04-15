BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana football coach Tom Allen entered last season concerned about depth on the offensive line.
The same questions face the Hoosiers going into 2020. In losing established starters Simon Stepaniak (right guard), Hunter Littlejohn (center) and Coy Cronk (left tackle), IU has some significant holes to fill.
“We have more younger guys there that I want to see develop, and it's going to be critical that they develop for both depth and just finding out who are going to be the guys,” Allen said.
Some answers were supposed to materialize in the spring, but with practices cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, the challenge for offensive line coach Darren Hiller will be to build cohesion with some new faces when workouts resume.
Hiller is among IU’s best developmental coaches, guiding five offensive lineman to All Big-Ten honors in his first three seasons working with the position group. One of his pupils, guard Wes Martin, was taken in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins in 2019.
Stepaniak was invited to the 2020 NFL Combine, and there’s a chance he could be picked in next week’s NFL Draft after earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.
Getting everyone on the same page and working as a unit, Hiller admitted, will be a tough task. Hiller said IU’s offensive linemen are working out on their own and going over game film.
“The frustration from them, they're telling me that they're going out and they're doing things, but having a guy next to you and the communication from the time a play is called and the togetherness of the unit, it's not there right now,” Hiller said. “At first in my mind, I wanted to tell these guys to go get some buddies, but obviously with social distancing as we are, we don't want guys doing that.”
Here’s how IU’s offensive line could look for the 2020 season:
POSITION BATTLE
An interesting position battle to watch will be at left guard, with Stanford grad transfer Dylan Powell (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) and redshirt freshman Mike Katic (6-4, 311) battling for snaps. Powell is coming off shoulder surgery but was able to do some non-contact drills during spring practice.
With three career starts in 19 career games at Stanford, Powell brings more experience, but IU coaches also are high on the upside of Katic.
“We know a lot about Michael, but Michael hasn’t been in the fire, and this spring was going to be huge for him,” Hiller said. “Dylan Powell a grad transfer from Stanford, we obviously recruited him for a reason. We felt like we wanted to get an older guy.”
At right guard, Hiller is comfortable with fifth-year senior Mackenzie Nworah (6-4, 322), who started three games there last season.
“We’ve won games with him in there,” Hiller said.
CENTER OF ATTENTION
With the departure of Littlejohn, senior Harry Crider is slotted to take over as the starter at center in 2020. The 6-4, 311-pound Crider started all 13 games last season for the Hoosiers, with 12 coming at left guard and one at center when Littlejohn was injured.
“Harry is a guy that feels really comfortable in there at center,” Hiller said. “He likes having the ball in his hands. He’s very smart. He knows what we’re doing. He knows the calls.
"So I wish we could have really had all of the (spring) practices, but he’s done that before, and there was really no issue in the first few practices.”
Junior Charlie O’Connell (6-2, 311) provides some depth at the center spot, along with freshman Cameron Knight (6-3, 270). Powell also is capable of moving to center if needed.
“He’s very sharp,” Hiller said. “He’ll end up working in there at times.”
BIG BOOKENDS
The loss of Cronk last season allowed for the development of sophomore left tackle Matthew Bedford (6-6, 314) who proved more than capable in starting eight games as a true freshman last season.
Mammoth junior right tackle Caleb Jones (6-8, 362) also took a big step forward last season, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.
With Bedford protecting the blind side of righty quarterback Peyton Ramsey and Jones protecting the blind side of lefty quarterback Michael Penix Jr. last season, the Hoosiers ranked sixth in the 14-team Big Ten in sacks allowed, averaging 2.1 sacks against (27 in 13 games).
There’s a chance the duo could provide even better pass protection this season with more experience.
