BLOOMINGTON – A year ago at this time, the Indiana football team was unsure which quarterback would lead it into 2019.
Now there is more certainty. Sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be the man behind center for 2020, provided he can stay healthy for a full season. In recovering from a broken collarbone joint that sidelined him in early November, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound Penix put on 15 pounds of muscle, weight he intends to keep on even without access to strength and training facilities on IU’s campus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“My mom's been cooking a lot for me,” Penix said. “My weight's definitely been staying the same, if not going up a little bit. I'm certainly not losing any weight.
“That's one thing that I have to continue to make sure I push on because that's a big factor, and that's something that I push myself on. I can't just go out and come back not my weight. That would be letting my team down, and that's something I'm not going to do.”
Penix displayed his potential in 2019, earning Big Ten freshman of the week honors twice in a season that ended with him passing for 1,394 yards with 10 TDs and four interceptions in six starts. He was both accurate (68.8 percent completion percentage) and made plays downfield. Three of Penix’s 10 touchdown passes were from 25 yards or more, including a 75-yard TD strike to Nick Westbrook in the season opener against Ball State.
Penix also showed he could make plays with his legs, rushing for 119 yards and two TDs on 5.4 yards per carry.
Last season, former IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer put both Penix and backup Peyton Ramsey in positions to succeed. As a result, the Hoosiers finished second in the Big Ten in passing offense, averaging 302.4 yards passing. With DeBoer now the head coach at Fresno State, Penix will pivot to working with new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan. After being promoted from tight ends coach, Sheridan is expected to keep most of DeBoer’s concepts and terminology in place, making for an easier transition.
With Ramsey at Northwestern after leaving IU as a grad transfer, the Hoosiers don’t have the safety net of an experienced backup with prior Big Ten starting experience. Here’s a look at how IU’s quarterback room shapes up heading into the 2020 season:
THE STARTER
Penix goes into this season knowing he’s the guy after winning the job in fall camp last season. He’s not taking that responsibility lightly, even with spring practices being cut short.
“This time right now is really showing the team how bad we really want it,” Penix said. “Myself, I feel like I've grown a lot. Whenever you have limited resources and adversity out there, sometimes people tend to change their ways. That's something I've been working on to make sure I don't do. I continue to push every day, and I feel like nothing's stopped. It's all the same.”
Penix is working out in his native Tampa, Fla., but plans to return to Bloomington soon to work on timing with his receivers.
“We are always communicating,” Penix said. “We always talk about how we want to run things and how to stay on page and make sure we don't get off the page. Definitely, when we get back, we're going to come right back to it.”
THE BACKUP
Sophomore Jack Tuttle is just an injury away from taking the reins of the offense after playing sparingly as a third-stringer last season. Tuttle, a transfer from Utah, is high on ability and arm strength, but his accuracy needs work. The 6-4, 215-pound Tuttle completed 6 of 11 passes for 34 yards last season while adding 20 yards rushing.
IU head coach Tom Allen said Tuttle did a tremendous job working during the offseason to get his body and mind right for spring practices. He could have certainly benefitted from more spring reps, and it will make being sharp and focused during fall camp more critical.
“It's very, very important that you have those guys ready when called upon,” Allen said. “And Jack's going to be a very, very important part of this football team and very, very important part of our 2020 season.”
THE FUTURE
Freshman Dexter Williams II enrolled in January and showed some nice zip on his throws during the first week of spring drills. Williams also has demonstrated maturity attacking the books off the field, earning IU scholar athlete of the month honors for April.
Williams was a dual-threat standout at Mount de Sales Academy in Macon, Ga., finishing with 15 TDs passing and 14 TDs rushing during his senior season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.