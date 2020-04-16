BLOOMINGTON -- It took a while for Indiana’s run game to get going in 2019, but when it did, the Hoosiers were effective in becoming a balanced offense.
In its five Big Ten wins, IU averaged 175.2 yards on the ground, which included 260 yards rushing in a homecoming win against Rutgers and 185 yards rushing in its Old Oaken Bucket win over rival Purdue.
The Hoosiers will look to build a more consistent run game in 2020 with the return of a pair of talented backs -- junior Stevie Scott III and sophomore Sampson James.
IU lost redshirt sophomore running back Ronnie Walker Jr. to the transfer portal, but that will open the door for other backs to emerge and provide depth for the position group. Scott and James, though, are in line to the get the bulk of the carries in 2020.
Here’s a look at IU’s running backs heading into the 2020 season:
THE STARTER
Scott would have posted his second straight 1,000-yard season had he not suffered a season-ending injury against Michigan in late November. Instead, Scott settled for a season that included 845 yards rushing and 10 rushing TDs.
The 6-foot-2, 231-pound Scott also became a more complete back as a sophomore, picking up blitzes with blocks and catching passes out of the backfield. Scott had 26 catches for 211 yards and one receiving TD last season.
While Scott doesn’t possess breakaway speed, he can absorb and run after contact, as he did in posting a season-long 57-yard run against Rutgers last season.
Scott enters 2020 just 18 yards shy of becoming IU’s 14th career 2,000-yard rusher and is tied for 10th in school history with nine career 100-yard games.
THE BACKUP
James put his name in the NCAA transfer portal for a few days in March but did an about face and returned to IU for his sophomore season.
“That's good news for the Hoosiers,” IU football coach Tom Allen said. “Sometimes you make mistakes, and he's admitted that, and it's been a few days, but we love Sampson. Nothing changes.”
The 6-1, 220-pound James started the final two games for IU last season when Scott went down and finished the year with 81 carries for 275 yards and three TDs.
His best game came against rival Purdue, when he rushed for 118 yards on 22 carries and one TD.
James should get more opportunities for carries in 2020, but the four-star talent will need to show improved ball security. James had a few fumbles as a freshman during fall drills and lost a fumble in a Big Ten game against Rutgers last season.
THE EXPERIMENT
Sophomore slot receiver David Ellis took some reps at running back during the first four spring practices and could be called upon for some carries next season.
Ellis played running back during a second-half stretch as a freshman against Rutgers and finished the year with nine carries for 53 yards and one TD.
At 6-foot and up to 210 pounds, Ellis has a strong lower body, and coaches think he can absorb contact at the Big Ten level. Ellis also brings the dimension of being able to catch passes out of the backfield.
“He’s a guy that can be very electric with the ball in his hands,” IU offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said.
Incoming freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. is another versatile running back who could be in line for some carries, along with returning running backs Ahrod Llloyd and Davion Ervin-Poindexter.
