BLOOMINGTON -- New special teams coach Kasey Teegardin is optimistic for growth from Indiana’s special teams unit in 2020.
A former special teams coordinator at Valparaiso, Teegardin has moved over from safeties coach to replace the departed William Inge, who left for Fresno State to take over as defensive coordinator under former IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer.
Teegardin feels good about the returning talent he has to work with in IU’s special teams, led by senior punter Haydon Whitehead, sophomore long-snapper Sean Wracher and speedy sophomore kick returner David Ellis. The void will come in replacing departed place-kicker Logan Justus, who made 17 of 21 field-goal attempts last season and 45 of 47 extra points.
“You have a guy like Haydon Whitehead returning and knows what’s expected of him,” Teegardin said. “You've got Charles (Campbell) who came in and kicked a big field goal against Purdue. There was a lot of pressure on him. And I think Sean Wracher is the best long snapper in the Big Ten, in my opinion, returning. You've got a lot of instrumental pieces, and you've got good depth behind them as well. I think the unit as a whole has a lot of talent.”
Here’s a look at IU’s specialists going into the 2020 season:
PROVEN PUNTER
Whitehead -- a Melbourne, Australia, native -- was one of the top punters in the Big Ten last season, ranking fifth in the conference in yardage. In earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2019, Whitehead averaged 42.5 yards on 51 punts.
He landed 27.5% of his punts (14-of-51) inside the 10-yard line, ranking fifth amongst FBS punters. Whitehead’s ability to flip field position and pin opponents inside the 20-yard line will continue to be critical for the Hoosiers going into the 2020 season.
KICKING COMPETITION
Rising sophomore Charles Campbell, who made field goals of 48 and 41 yards, has the leg up on a competition for place-kicker that will include Jack Cardillo. Jared Smolar also is back to handle kickoffs after averaging 62.2 yards and recording 19 touchbacks on 24 kickoffs.
“The unit as a whole has a lot of talent,” Teegardin said, “Jared Smolar with his leg and Jack Cardillo, the list goes on.”
RETURN ON RETURNS
Last year, IU finished 10th in the Big Ten on kickoff returns (19.1 yards per game) and 11th in punt returns (4 yards per game).
Ellis is back to return kicks and should benefit from a full year of experience. The competition for returning punts could be more wide open in fall camp, with returning senior Whop Philyor, junior Reese Taylor and Ellis getting opportunities to win the job.
“Also interested to see, we’ve got some young guys coming in that I think we can possibly go back and take a look at, and see what they can do as well,” Teegardin said. “I think we’ve got a good stable of returners. It’s just a matter of getting them coached and getting the other 10 guys who are blocking to do their job better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.