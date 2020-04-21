BLOOMINGTON -- Indiana made passing the ball to the tight end a priority in 2019.
Former IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer used creative ways to get the ball in the hands of his tight ends – including on screen passes, targets over the middle and throws downfield. It led to IU’s tight ends accounting for 64 catches for 697 yards and five TDs last season.
Expect more of the same philosophy from new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, who coached tight ends last season and has an intimate knowledge of the position group. During the offseason, Kevin Wright from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, was hired to coach tight ends and took a hands-on approach early in spring drills before practices were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a look at IU’s tight ends heading into the 2020 season:
THE QUESTION MARK
Returning starter Peyton Hendershot has been suspended from the program indefinitely after being arrested in late February during an alleged domestic violence incident.
Hendershot had a felony residential entry charge reduced to misdemeanor criminal trespass for allegedly entering his ex-girlfriend’s apartment without permission but also faces misdemeanor charges for domestic battery, criminal mischief and criminal conversion.
Hendershot set an IU record for receiving yards for a tight end in 2019, finishing the season with 52 catches for 622 yards and four touchdowns. Discipline for Hendershot could include a suspension of multiple games to start the 2020 season, meaning other players at the position group will need to emerge until his possible return.
“We will continue to evaluate the situation pending further developments,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said.
THE REPLACEMENTS
Junior tight end Matt Bjornson ran reps with the first-team offense during the spring and appears in line to take over as starter if Hendershot is out for an extended period.
The 6-foot-3, 248-pound Bjornson has put up modest career numbers backing up Hendershot in his first two seasons with 12 career catches for 89 yards and one TD. He’s a solid route runner with good hands who brings experience to the position.
Redshirt sophomore Turon Ivy is a big target at 6-5 and 255 pounds who made three catches for 24 yards in his first year of eligibility last season. Ivy could push Bjornson for playing time in fall camp.
THE FUTURE
Gary Cooper, a 6-2, 235-pound redshirt freshman from Miami, Florida, showed promise as a true freshman despite dealing with a lower-leg injury that sidelined him last August. Cooper was a Miami-Dade All-Star in 2018 and ranked as the No. 13 hybrid tight end nationally by ESPN recruiting services. He made his collegiate debut last season against Rutgers and finished the year with two catches for 15 yards.
