ANDERSON -- Two $39,000 Indiana Sires Stakes divisions were contested for 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings Wednesday at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. It was the third round of the six-leg series for the freshman competitors.
Breckenridge turned in an impressive front-stepping effort to score his second lifetime victory and second score in stakes action, stopping the timer in 1:57.2. Driven, trained and co-owned by Dan Shetler, Breckenridge was able to overcome Post 9 to get the win by four lengths and establish a new lifetime best in the process.
The homebred son of Class Included and Dazzling Miss is owned in partnership by Shetler and Dojea Stables and has now bankrolled $47,622 in career earnings. Breckenridge has won two of five lifetime starts in his young career.
After making a costly break in his last start, Brookview Bolt rebounded gamely to pull the 14-1 upset in the second division of the stakes action. Driven by Sam Widger, Brookview Bolt left alertly, yielded the lead and then trotted strong to the wire to get the win by two lengths in 1:57.2. Trained by Ron Burke, the son of Swan For All and Witty’s Winner scored his third win from five starts this season.
Owned in partnership by Burke Racing Stable, Knox Services, J&T Silva, Purnel & Libby and Weaver Bruscemi, Brookview Bolt has earned $52,400 in lifetime purses. The 1:57.2 clocking was also a new lifetime best for the freshman colt.
Indiana Sires Stakes action for the freshman competitors will continue at Hoosier Park on Thursday. The evening’s 14-race card will feature two $41,000 divisions of Indiana Sires Stakes for 2-year-old pacing fillies as well as a $10,000 Guaranteed Hoosier High-5 pool in the last race of the program.
