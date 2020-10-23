Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.