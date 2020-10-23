ANDERSON -- Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will host a weekend of world-class harness racing as the 2020 Breeders Crown, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will begin with eliminations Friday.
Twelve Breeders Crown eliminations for varying age groups of both gaits and genders will highlight Friday’s live racing action while five eliminations will be featured on Saturday's live racing card. The sport’s best trotters and pacers will look to secure a spot in next weekend’s lucrative finals.
The Open Pace, Open Trot and Mare Trot did not require eliminations and will go directly to the finals Oct. 31.
There were 61 2-year-olds entered, resulting in $25,000 eliminations in all divisions for Friday. All of the 2-year-old finals will carry a purse of $600,000.
There were 61 3-year-olds entered, resulting in $25,000 eliminations in all divisions with the fillies racing Friday and the colts on Saturday. All of the 3-year-old finals will feature a purse of $500,000.
Hoosier Park will provide a free live high-definition streaming of the Breeders Crown Finals and eliminations cards. The live stream will be available on YouTube along with a link available on Hoosier Park's website. In addition to a live stream of the racing cards, Hoosier Park will provide a live stream of the post position draws.
The draw broadcast will be part of week-long coverage leading up to the Breeders Crown finals, including the Breeders Crown post draw reception which will be held Monday at 6 p.m. Hoosier Park’s social media feeds will also stream the post position draws and other Breeders Crown event week festivities.
Hoosier Park will host the 2020 Breeders Crown Finals on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 with limited spectators, in accordance with the approved health and safety plan for the event.
The 2020 Breeders Crown event, presented by The Libfeld-Katz Breeding Partnership, will be the 37th edition of the $6 million event. First post for the Breeders Crown eliminations will be 6:30 p.m., while post time for the Breeders Crown finals will be 6 p.m.
