ANDERSON -- Both the Breeders Crown and Hoosier Park brought out the finest performances in the best horses harness racing has to offer Saturday night.
There were stakes records and a multitude of money handed out over the eight races that made up the final night of the four-evening event, but a record payout borne out of an eye-popping cavalry charge down the homestretch seemed to overshadow everything.
The race was No. 13 on the 15-race card, and it was a pace for 3-year-old colts and geldings with a purse of $500,000. Ten horses went to the gate for a shot at the prize and with less than 1/16th of a mile left in the single-mile journey, most of those horses still had a legitimate shot at the win.
At the wire, the horses were eight-wide, and a photo finish was needed to find the winner.
It turns out two horses -- the favored Tall Dark Stranger on the inside and a longer than long shot, Sandbetweenmytoes, on the outside -- were the final contenders. The photo showed Sandbetweenmytoes crossed the wire first in a stakes-record time of 1:48.3.
But that wasn’t the only record created in this race. The winning horse, driven by Scott Zeron and trained by Jim Campbell, went off as more than a 200-1 shot. The payoff on a $2 win bet was $409.80, the biggest payout in Breeders Crown history.
And not by just a little bit. The previous record was $152, set in 2008.
“Scott (Zeron) told me after last week that it was the best the horse had ever raced,” said Campbell. “We hoped for a hot early pace, and we got it. This is the first time I have ever had two Breeders Crown wins in the same night.”
His first win came in the ninth race, a trot for 3-year-old fillies with a purse of $500,000. The horse was Next Level Stuff, and the driver was Tim Tetrick. The time was 1:52, another stakes record. This one was also a bit of a surprise for the worldwide bettors as the payout was $18, $7 and $4.
“She definitely has exceeded expectations,” said Tetrick. “There’s a long stretch here, and she had plenty of room.”
The winner came from third at the top of the stretch to win by just over a length.
The race right after that one was the pace for the same age group of fillies, and it too had a record time and a large payout. The win for Peaky Sneaky and driver Yannick Gingras was certainly a shock to fans of Party Girl Hill.
Party Girl Hill went into the race a heavy favorite by virtue of having gone unbeaten in her 14 previous career starts. But she was beaten by a quarter length in a stakes record time of 1:49.
“I really thought we had a chance,” said Gingras. “I have all the respect in the world for Party Girl Hill, but I had a lot of confidence in our horse.”
The final two races were the open trot and open pace for older horses. Each carried a purse of $500,000. The trot was won by Gimpanzee, and it represented three in a row for the horse on the Breeders Crown stage, having won both as a 2- and 3-year-old. The win paid $4, $2.80 and $2.20.
The night ended with Century Farroh winning the pace in a time of 1:49. David Miller was the driver. The win paid $17.40, $6.40 and $4.40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.