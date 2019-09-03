The Brickyard 400 has a lot of significance for four drivers battling for the final two spots in the NASCAR Monster Energy Chase.
At the Sunday race at Darlington Raceway, five drivers punched their ticket into the Chase.
Erik Jones scored his second career victory to lock into the Chase while Larson, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Aric Almirola will make the Chase field based on points.
Entering the Brickyard 400, Clint Bowyer is sitting 15th in the standings with an eight-point lead over Daniel Suarez and Ryan Newman, both tied for the 16th and final Chase spot.
Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is 18 points behind Suarez and Newman and almost certainly needs to win the Brickyard 400 for a fifth time to contend for the championship.
The television broadcasters will be keeping a close eye on the final two Chase positions at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.
It really won’t matter who wins at IMS unless it is Bowyer, Suarez, Newman or Johnson.
The odds are against another first-time winner in 2019 with the Joe Gibbs Racing quartet of drivers of Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Jones having to be considered a favorite for the victory.
Of course, the Hendrick Motorsports team has recorded 10 wins at the Brickyard led by Jeff Gordon’s five victories and Johnson with four.
The pressure is on Johnson, who has not won a NASCAR points race since 2017 at Dover.
If a Hendrick driver has a shot at winning, it has to be considered Chase Elliott.
Brad Keselowski is the defending race winner, and the last driver to win two consecutive races is Kyle Busch.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
It was extremely disappointing to see both Graham Rahal and Ryan Hunter-Reay make very aggressive moves during the IndyCar race at Portland.
Rahal caused a major crash on the opening lap entering Turn 1, and Hunter-Reay took out Jack Harvey at the same corner.
The results of the race gave Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden a clear path to his second championship with one race remaining on the Laguna Sega road course.
Scott Dixon was in a position to contend for the title until a battery went awry while he was leading the race at Portland.
With the Laguna Seca race scoring double points, Alexander Rossi and Simon Pagenaud are the two drivers with a chance to overtake Newgarden for the championship.
In the not-too-distant past, the Brickyard 400 was the crown jewel of a race-filled weekend in Indianapolis.
Lucas Oil Raceway hosted the USAC Silver Crown cars on Thursday, the NASCAR Truck series on Friday and the Xfinity Series on Saturday.
That all changed when the Xfinity race was moved to IMS.
The Silver Crown cars will be competing at LOR on Saturday night in the Rich Vogler Classic along with a 75-lap winner-take-all super late model event starting at 7 p.m.
Many fans, myself included, miss the days of KrogerFest at Lucas Oil as the lead up to the Brickyard 400.
