FRANKTON — Frankton boys basketball coach Brent Brobston was not about to pin his team’s 54-41 defeat to Oak Hill Friday night on his players.
“I told the kids I take the blame for the loss because I don’t feel like I did what I needed to do to prepare them to win tonight,” Brobston said. “I think I came up with what I thought would work game-plan wise, but I overthought what we needed to do in the first half.”
Frankton dropped to 2-3 and 1-1 in the Central Indiana Conference, and fell to Oak Hill (4-1, 2-0) for the third straight year.
The Eagles also had to go without senior forward Harrison Schwinn, their leading scorer (13 points per game) and rebounder (eight). He went on COVID protocol Tuesday and was not cleared to play.
Oak Hill adjusted and took Frankton’s inside game away until it was too late, and the Golden Eagles also shot extremely well and never let the hosts back in it after building a sizable lead in the second quarter.
The Golden Eagles ended the first period with an 8-0 run to go up 17-11 and extended it to 31-20 at halftime. Oak Hill’s lead grew to 45-26 early in the final quarter.
Oak Hill shot 19-of-33 (57%) and made seven 3-pointers in 11 tries, four by Landon Biegel, who finished with 20 points.
Frankton did what it could with what it had, and the four Eagles who scored had solid spurts.
Senior guard Blake Mills started with a pair of treys and finished with 13 points, 11 in the first half.
Tyler Bates added 12 points, all on triples and two in the final quarter.
Colin Gardner had all six of the Eagles’ third-quarter points and finished with eight, and Jacob Davenport also scored eight but added six steals, four rebounds and two assists.
The Eagles were 15-of-35 shooting (42.8%), after a 7-of-19 first half (36%).
“I think the kids were ready to play tonight,” Brobston said. “I just think from the standpoint of what I wanted to do and what (the players) wanted to do — I’ll be honest, I don’t think I had a good game plan for our kids tonight, and I think we did some things that we haven’t done in several years that I attempted to do.”
Brobston said Schwinn could have been available for a game Saturday, and it was suggested the Oak Hill contest could have been part of a boys-girls doubleheader (Frankton’s girls play at Oak Hill on Saturday), but it was not possible logistically.
“If we had two players (out), it might have been different. With one player, at this point in life with what we’ve got going on in the world, it’s like, move on and try to play the game,” he said.
Frankton hosts Wapahani on Tuesday. The Raiders handed the Eagles sectional defeats the past two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.