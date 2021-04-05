FAIRMOUNT — While Bluffton’s overall depth led to a sweep of the three-team home-opening track meet at Madison-Grant, the host Argylls and the visiting Daleville Broncos were excited to be back in action following a year lost to COVID-19.
“It was great. They’ve been working really hard in practice. They were just ready to compete,” Daleville coach Meghan Yencer-Sargent said. “We’re a pretty young team, so a lot of them have not competed at all. They had to sit their freshman year out or they are freshmen, so it’s a pretty young team.”
“You grind, you grind, you grind and sometimes the fun kind of gets sucked out of it when you don’t get to compete,” M-G coach T.J. Herniak agreed. “It’s nights like these that makes it all worth it.”
Both teams also had impressive individual performances. For the Argylls, that came in the sprints.
Emma Ewer and Tanner Brooks swept the 100- and 200-meter dash races for the M-G girls and boys teams, respectively. Due to a timing error, Brooks’ 100 time was not available, but he ran a 22.76 in the 200. Ewer’s times in both races — 12.80 in the 100 and 26.77 in the 200 — were solid early season times, and -- according to Herniak -- put the junior within reach of both school records.
“Those two are definitely elite-level athletes, and they’re going to be at the top of our teams all season long,” Herniak said.
Although he did not add a third win, Brooks added some excitement in the meet’s final event, the 4x400 relay. Running the anchor leg, Brooks was about 50 meters back of the Bluffton frontrunner when he was handed the baton. Coming out of the final turn, he closed the gap to 20 meters but just ran out of time to catch the leader.
“He’s just one of those kids who has God-given talent,” Herniak said.
Another Argyll with two wins who just missed a third was Azmae Turner. She cleared 5 feet on the high jump and posted a winning leap of 14-foot-9 in the long jump. She was also leading the 400 meters but was overtaken with 20 meters to go by Bluffton’s Alysha Robles and had to settle for second.
“Azmae is one of those kids that, with her, it’s all about confidence,” Herniak said. “When she’s confident, my goodness, she can beat anybody.”
Gabe Wedmore added another Argylls victory in the discus with a throw of 134-3, more than 30 feet better than teammate Kahne Jones in the runner-up spot.
The Broncos earned a pair of individual wins — one for each team.
Owen O’Donell took the 400-meter dash in 59.26 to edge David Kahn of Bluffton and Brent Stone of Madison-Grant.
“He’s kind of been our jack-of-all-trades. He’s our utility guy,” Yencer-Sargent said. “He’s going to do anything we need him to do, always happily I might add. He’s a great asset.”
After an outstanding cross country season, junior Olivia Covert added a win near the end of the meet when she took the 3,200 in 13:46.80, outdistancing runner-up Mary Mayfield of M-G by nearly two minutes.
“She came off a really nice year in cross country and ran right into track,” Yencer-Sargent said. “She’s another kid who the attitude is just outstanding.”
The final team standings in the girls event had Bluffton out in front with 89 points, followed by the Argylls with 34 and the Broncos with 28.
The order was the same in the boys competition as Bluffton scored 80, Madison-Grant 56 and Daleville 25.
The Broncos host Elwood on Wednesday while the Argylls visit Mississinewa on April 13.
