DALEVILLE -- Daleville girls basketball has started 0-4 nine times in the 20 years the program has been in existence.
The current Broncos saw to it very quickly Tuesday night a similar opening to this season would be out of the question.
An energetic Daleville squad ran off 16 unanswered points to end the first quarter and increased the margin substantially as it blew Knightstown off the floor 61-27.
Though only one part of the equation, senior Heather Pautler was a monstrous one. Pautler ended with 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven steals and three assists.
"That's what Heather does," Daleville coach Ashley Fouch said. "She always wants to score points, and that's Heather's game. But, more importantly, I had four others step up, and they were the ones that carried us tonight."
Sophomore center Audrey Voss had 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks, while Emi Isom scored 12 to go along with five boards, three assists and three steals and Ashlyn Craig got 10 points.
The fifth starter, Malia Walker, had only two first-quarter free throws, but she delivered four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
And the Broncos made 16 of 18 foul shots, while on the other end, they forced 25 turnovers and many bad shots by the Panthers (0-3), who were 11-of-44 (25 percent).
"Defensively, they were all over it," Fouch said. "That's what we've been focusing on the past few weeks, and it seemed to click tonight. Overall, it was a really good all-around 'W,' and I'm proud of them."
The game turned toward Daleville at the 4:35 mark of the opening period, when Craig scored off a Walker feed, and the Broncos went ahead 5-4.
It was all Daleville after that. Pautler and Walker both made two free throws, Voss got two assisted hoops and Pautler stole and drove for 2 and then hit a short jumper and scored on a second chance, and the quarter ended 19-4.
The Broncos weren't as potent in the second quarter, but they were able to keep Knightstown from scoring, and they went into halftime 28-9 to the good.
Four 3-pointers in the third period -- two by Isom and one each by Voss and Pautler -- added to the Panthers' pain as the Broncos extended the lead to 40-16.
"It's what we needed, and it definitely was a confidence booster for us, and I'm hoping it carries us over to Saturday at Wapahani," Fouch said.
The Broncos fell to Blackford, a surging Anderson Prep team and, in their last game, to Bluffton by 25.
Daleville shot 42.5 percent (20-of-44) and grabbed 40 rebounds while holding the Panthers to 20.
The junior varsity game went to overtime, and Knightstow defeated Daleville 29-26. Barbara Petik led the Broncos with six points.
