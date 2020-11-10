DALEVILLE — The odds were stacked against the Daleville Broncos on Tuesday evening with three of their starters out and Class 2A sixth-ranked Monroe Central coming in for a visit.
But some senior leadership, a pair of stellar performances and a smothering defensive effort helped the Broncos overcome those odds.
Senior Malia Walker and junior Audrey Voss scored 16 points each, and the Daleville defense allowed just nine second-half points — including no third-quarter field goals — as the Broncos stormed back from an eight-point halftime deficit and posted a 40-35 upset win over the Golden Bears.
For Daleville (2-1), the win snapped an eight-game losing streak to Monroe Central (0-2) that dated to January 2013.
“We love to get a win and start 1-0 in the (Mid-Eastern) conference,” first year coach Austin Earley said. “I looked today and we had beaten Monroe Central once in the last 15 years. That was on our minds, obviously, and just to do it with the adversity we’ve had with different people quarantined, for the girls who took it upon themselves to win the game and the girls who stepped up, I thought it was huge for a program-building win.”
The Broncos were without starters Heather Pautler, Ellie Hochstetler and Lyra Kendall as well as top reserve Gwen Schmiedel.
Behind an early barrage of 3-point baskets, one each from Walker, Voss, and Emi Isom, the Broncos built a 9-3 lead in the first quarter. But Daleville struggled the remainder of the half and, behind a strong showing from Sami Farmer, the Golden Bears surged back to take a 26-18 lead into halftime.
Earley wanted an increase to the intensity in the second half and challenged his players.
“It was a little bit of a challenge to say to them that we were down last weekend by eight at Blackford, and they came out and hit us in the mouth and we never could recover,” Earley said. “Tonight, they really responded and said, ‘Hey, this is our house and we’re going to be the ones to take it to somebody else’.”
The initial catalyst for Daleville was Walker. She recorded steals on the first two defensive possessions and scored the first basket of the second half. They were the first of six third-quarter turnovers by the Golden Bears and set the tone for the second half.
“I think we just wanted it more because we never beat Monroe Central,” Walker said. “We wanted to win it, and we’re missing a lot of our varsity girls, and we wanted to win it for them, too.”
Voss tied the game at 27-27 late in the third on a rebound basket before a Farmer free throw gave Monroe Central a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
In the third quarter, the Golden Bears managed just three free throws without a field goal made.
Walker gave Daleville the lead for good on the first possession of the fourth quarter on a drive to the basket. Two free throws each by Voss and senior Kali Kahalekomo extended the lead to 33-29 before the Bears scored their first field goal of the second half, a layup by Hannah Keeley.
After Voss hit another pair at the stripe, the Bears again cut the lead to two at 35-33. But Voss scored from the baseline and Walker connected on 3-of-4 at the free-throw line down the stretch as Daleville took its biggest lead at 40-33 before the final basket at the buzzer by Monroe Central.
Overall, Daleville was 9-of-10 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and that, combined with the defense that forced 12 second-half turnovers, was the difference for the Broncos.
“We made some adjustments defensively and really tried to key in on some of their bigger contributors,” Earley said. “So far, at least, the biggest compliment I can give these girls is that they listen and do exactly what I tell them to do.”
Walker said this is the type of win that can lead this team to more success.
“It’s a huge confidence builder,” Walker said. “We’re 2-1 right now, and I don’t think we’ve been that for a while. And, again, we’re missing people right now, and we know they’re coming back, and we’ll be even better. I’m excited for the season and seeing what we can do.”
Voss led all players with 12 rebounds while Isom added three steals. Kahalekomo finished with four points and four rebounds.
Farmer led the Golden Bears with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Broncos will host Bluffton on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
