INDIANAPOLIS – Jacoby Brissett called it a slice of humble pie. Quenton Nelson talked about a lack of focus. And Frank Reich pointed to a lack of energy.
Whatever the cause, the Indianapolis Colts don’t want the feeling again.
On Sept. 29, the Colts’ momentum was slowed with a 31-24 upset loss to the Oakland Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. With the 2-5 Denver Broncos on their way to town for a Sunday showdown, Indianapolis (4-2) vows not to let down its guard again.
“There is no such thing as a team that can’t beat any other team on any given Sunday,” Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Center. “It sounds like a cliché. Denver – their record is what it is, and everybody in the National Football League has great players on every team. They’re going to be ready to play.”
Vinatieri expects the home crowd to be rowdy and make things difficult for the Broncos, but he said it’s important for Indianapolis to match – or even exceed – the visitors’ energy to start the game.
Oakland scored 14 points on its first 11 plays three weeks ago, setting the stage for its victory.
If Denver is to repeat that success, defense will likely lead the way.
The Broncos rank in the top 10 in several key categories, including points per game (19.4, eighth), yards per game (302.6, fourth) and passing yards per game (195.3, third).
It’s a challenge that quickly has grabbed the Colts’ attention.
“They have great players,” Brissett said. “Obviously, they have the standout players, but they’re just a really good group of guys that are playing very well. They’re playing the system very well. It’s going to take a full game for us. There’s no – you see no weakness in their defense.”
Reich is very familiar with Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. The two were together – Reich as quarterback, Fangio as defensive coordinator – during the Carolina Panthers’ inaugural season in 1995.
Reich got a first-hand look at Fangio’s defense every day in practice, and he came away duly impressed.
Nothing that’s happened during the intervening years with Fangio’s defenses has changed Reich’s mind. He expects to see a unit that will be extremely difficult to solve.
“(They’re) very fundamentally sound, disciplined,” Reich said of the hallmarks of Fangio’s scheme. “They are multiple in that … they disguise their coverages really well. They play a variety of middle-field open coverages. A lot of times it’s really hard to tell which one it’s going to be. So you really have to be on your ‘A’ game reading coverages.”
That’s a stark contrast to Brissett’s career day last week against the Houston Texans.
Houston played almost exclusively man coverage throughout the first half, and Brissett methodically picked it apart. He finished the day 26-of-39 for 326 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
The last time he faced a defense with a wide array of looks came in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.
The Colts won 19-17, but Brissett was hesitant at times in the pocket. He finished 17-of-28 for 146 yards with three touchdowns and one pick.
That could make Sunday’s game against Denver a good barometer of Brissett’s early season growth.
“I just think that he is doing all the little things right,” Reich said. “I mean he has command of the huddle, making good decisions, protects the football, can make all the throws (and) good decision making. I think he has gotten incrementally better in every one of those areas as the season goes on. I don’t think there has been any one thing. I think it’s incrementally getting better in every area.”
Indianapolis tries to mirror that growth as a team.
Against Oakland, the Colts failed their weekly 1-0 test.
Whether that was a case of looking past an opponent or simply failing to execute on game day, they know it can’t happen again.
But there’s been little talk about the past this week on West 56th Street.
The 1-0 mindset works more often than not because it demands attention exclusively to the task at hand. The loss to the Raiders carries no more weight in the locker room than the big wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Texans that followed.
If Indianapolis is following its head coach’s lead, the Denver game will be a season unto itself.
It’s an approach the players have embraced. They know what’s expected of them, and that makes their jobs simpler.
“I mean each week is a different week, and Frank does a good job of being the same guy each week,” Brissett said. “So that makes it a lot easier. His message is clear, and we’re on the same page leading up into the game. It makes the game more free.”
