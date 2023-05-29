ANDERSON -- The Daleville baseball team had Wes-Del on the ropes and took the game to extra innings during the Class 1A Sectional 55 title game Monday night, but the Warriors were the ones to deliver the big hit.
Daleville’s Meryck Adams pitched a complete-game four-hitter with nine strikeouts, and the right-hander carried a two-hitter through six frames.
However, the fourth hit proved decisive, as Wes-Del’s top slugger, senior Travis Bunch, launched a two-out solo home run to break a 1-all tie in the top of the eighth en route to a 2-1 sectional championship victory at Memorial Field.
“It’s tough. We expected what they threw at us. We played well, but again, it all comes down to run support,” Daleville coach Bob Wilson said. “When we’re hitting, we’re a tough out. When we’re not, we have to find ways, and today we didn’t capitalize.”
The Broncos' lone run scored in the bottom of the first beginning with a lead-off walk to sophomore Noah Colvin. A one-out throwing error put junior Ethan Colvin on base and advanced the runner to third before a two-out wild pitch by Wes-Del starter Jared Ladd put Daleville ahead 1-0.
Ladd, a right-handed junior, answered by retiring the next 14 batters. The Broncos didn’t have another base runner until a lead-off walk drawn by senior Zion Bricker in the bottom of the sixth.
Ladd went six innings without giving up a hit, walked two and struck out two.
“They’re a very well coached team. There’s a lot of talent over there. Obviously, there is no love lost between the two teams, but I’ll give credit where credit is deserved,” Wilson said. “We just have to do better. We have to do better at making contact and getting on the bags.”
During the regular season the Broncos (11-11) lost 10-1 on the road against their Mid-Eastern Conference rivals, and with a 1-0 lead over five complete innings, Adams and his team were on track to avenge the past.
“We worked on the right things and attacked the ball the way we wanted to. It’s just that everything was hit into outs,” Wilson said. “There’s not a lot you can do with that when they’re making plays.”
Adams’ third hit surrendered came off Ladd’s bat in the bottom of the seventh with one out, but the Warriors’ game-tying run was plated in the sixth on a wild pitch.
A throwing error to open the bottom of the sixth put Wes-Del’s Ty Freeman at second base. A passed ball during Bunch’s at-bat advanced him to third base and in position to deadlock the game.
A wild pitch before Bunch was hit by pitch brought Freeman home.
“That’s something we’ve been talking about for a long time, preparing for those moments,” Wes-Del coach Daniel Hanson said. “I couldn't be any prouder of them.”
Adams reclaimed his moment to induce a groundout and worked a strikeout looking to leave two runners on base to end the sixth.
The Broncos' defense came through for Adams in the top of the first, turning a double play to erase Kenneth Drake’s one-out hit and the inning. A tag out at second base in the top of the fifth, initiated by a strong throw from freshman catcher Bryson Sigler ended the frame.
Another tag out at second base lasered to the bag by Sigler from behind the plate in the seventh was sandwiched between strikeouts to escape the situation.
Adams entered the top of the eighth with 101 pitches thrown, but he reached back and induced consecutive popouts to center field before Bunch came up to bat.
“For every competitor, it just comes to you. Every moment, you just love that feeling. You just want it so bad. It’s like an addiction. You want to be on top of the world every time,” Adams said. “When you’re on that mound and you’re dealing like that, especially with no runs until the sixth inning, you feel like you have it all. Unfortunately, we just didn’t come out with it this time.”
Bunch, who is hitting .354, worked a 1-1 count before he lined his home run well beyond the left-field fence at over 330 feet.
“It was all just wrong moment. wrong pitch, wrong spot, wrong batter. It just didn’t work,” Adams said. “It was a fastball, grooved it. I probably should have stuck with my sinker, but I got it out in front, and there was nothing I could do.”
Prior to Bunch’s seventh longball and 34th RBI, the third baseman flew out twice in his two official at-bats.
“He hadn’t put anything in play, really, so there wasn’t anything we were worried about. It’s fitting because he’s had a heck of a season,” Wilson said. “I’m proud it was him and not anyone else to be quite honest.”
Freeman closed out the game for the Warriors, pitching two one-hit frames with four strikeouts. Daleville’s only official hit came from Sigler with a two-out infield single he legged out.
The Broncos left one runner stranded, as Wes-Del (20-8) picked off and ran down two of Daleville’s four total baserunners.
“One run in the first inning and it wasn’t earned. I don’t think we hit horribly, but we had too many pop-ups, too much ball in the air stuff. Offensively, we just have to pull it together better,” Adams said.
The Broncos’ inability to breakthrough was difficult for Adams to absorb, and a motivator for his final campaign in 2023-24.
“It’s more than just this. It’s happened multiple times, which stinks. Never in my life will I get used to it, losing. Between baseball and basketball, I’ve been in the sectional championship four times and lost all four,” Adams said. “Freshman year, we lost 4-3 to Cowan. They just beat us. Same thing here.”
The sectional title was Wes-Del’s first since 2011 and sixth all time. The loss leaves Daleville stuck at 11 in program history and still searching for its first since 2019.
“It was a well-played game, but we just came out on the short side of it,” Wilson said. “I’d rather lose that way than in a blowout. I love the fact that we went extra innings. Again, there’s no love lost between us. I’d circle the date on the calendar next year. It’s going to be a hot ticket.”