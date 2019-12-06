DALEVILLE — Daleville’s schedule has been brutal through four games.
A young Broncos squad that features just one senior — Connor Fleming — started the season with losses against Class 2A No. 2 Shenandoah and Indianapolis Scecina. Friday, it was Mid-Eastern Conference rival Monroe Central that came to town.
The Golden Bears are loaded with shooters and a post threat in Gavin Smithson Burciaga. That versatility was too much to overcome for the Broncos, as Monroe Central picked up a 58-47 win behind 19 points from sophomore Jackson Ullom.
“Having four guards that can score the ball at three levels, that’s hard to go against, especially when you’ve got a big and we’re switching the ball. When you’ve got a big on a guard, that’s tough on a big,” Fleming said. “It really hurt us because when they drove, kick-outs and stuff like that, so spreading the floor is what really hurt us.”
The Golden Bears knocked down eight 3’s, while Daleville was limited to one and forced to drive into a defense that started to clog the paint as the game went on. Daleville coach Tyler Stotler hopes his team can get out in transition more often in the future to alleviate some of those problems.
“I thought tonight, honestly, was the best we’ve been offensively,” Stotler said. “We’re still figuring out how we’re going to score in the half-court. We’re an up-tempo team, that’s where we’re best.”
Fleming was the consistent piece of offense for the Broncos (1-3, 0-2 MEC), scoring a team-high 19 points. Sophomore Tim Arnold was the other Bronco in double figures with 10 points, but he picked up three fouls in the first half and fouled out late in the fourth quarter.
“Tim Arnold getting that third foul in the first quarter, that hurt us,” Stotler said. “We had a one-point lead and it turns into a foul and they take the lead with free throws. That’s a backbreaker. Him and Connor Fleming have to be on the floor for us. That’s a young guy mistake. He’s played a lot of varsity basketball, but at the end of the day he’s 15 years old.”
Freshman guard Luke Jones was heating up early and propelled Monroe Central (1-1, 1-0 in MEC) to an early lead with three 3-pointers on the wing in the first five minutes. Jones finished with 12 points and was one of three Golden Bears in double figures.
Early on, both teams were forcing turnovers to create some transition opportunities. The Golden Bears turned the ball over five times in the first 13 minutes of game time before settling down and closing the half with an 8-2 spurt. The Broncos turned it over five times and missed several good looks at the rim in the game.
Fleming was a steady offensive presence in the first half, scoring 10 of the team’s 20 first-half points. Fleming helped end an 8-0 run via a driving layup with 10 seconds to go in the half to settle things down.
“I think Connor Fleming, most nights, is going to be the best guard on the floor, and I think he showed that tonight,” Stotler said. “The Ullom kid is one of the best players around, too, so it was two pretty darn good players going at each other over and over again.”
The Broncos had the height advantage with three starters listed at 6-foot, 2-inches or taller, compared to one 6-footer for the Golden Bears in Smithson Burciaga, so the visitors relied on a lot of 3-point shooting early before turning to Smithson Burciaga in the post. Daleville was switching on screens, so it made it easier for Smithson Burciaga to use his strength and work in the post on his way to 12 points.
Daleville pulled within two points in the third quarter with a 9-2 run before Monroe Central pulled away for good with its own 12-2 run to close the third quarter. Arnold helped the Broncos nearly pull level with five straight points before Jones, Ullom and Smithson Burciaga answered with the big run.
In the fourth, Daleville pulled within seven points after a three-point play from Camden Leisure, but the Broncos were battling the clock at that point with a minute left and couldn’t complete the comeback.
Next up for Daleville, the Broncos will host Elwood at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
