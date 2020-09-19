MUNCIE -- Daleville went into Saturday's girls golf sectional very hopeful of advancing to a third straight regional, yet realistic of the competition it would face.
Reality did hit the Broncos, in the form of a fourth-place finish and with it the end of their season as well as the career of accomplished senior Emma Allen.
Unlike the last two years, when the Broncos muscled their way into regional, Daleville found its larger-school rivals in Delaware County too much at Crestview Golf Club. The Broncos totaled 373 on their home course, with Delta scoring 346, Muncie Central 360 and Yorktown 362.
"I'm obviously upset, but it is what it is," Daleville coach Joe Rench said. "The other three teams played a little bit better down the stretch and we struggled on the last two or three holes and came up just a little bit short."
Allen's result was much more heartbreaking. She came in at 87, one stroke shy of qualifying for the Lapel regional as an individual (the top three girls from schools that don't advance as teams make the regional).
While a third regional won't be added to Allen's resume, she departs as a four-time All Mid-Eastern Conference and three-time All-County player.
"She's probably the most successful golfer that I've had for four years," Rench said. "I don't know what else she could have done to have a career like she had."
The Broncos' other senior, Sara Cukrowicz, shot 91. She took up golf just last year, Rench said, and went from playing volleyball to recording a personal best in the sectional.
Sophomore Kaitlyn Denney also had a career low with a 94, as did freshman Addy Gick (101). Sophomore Landrea Arnold also shot 101.
Rench said his girls found Crestview, the school's home course, a bit more difficult to their liking.
"It played a little tougher with the wind and the cold this morning, and the course was just hard," he said. "We hit a lot of shots past the greens and we didn't chip and putt as well as we usually do."
It was a much happier trip home for Madison-Grant Saturday, as the Argylls earned a regional berth by finishing third in the Eastbrook sectional at Arbor Trace Golf Club near Marion.
The all-senior Argylls totaled 385 strokes, led by Abbie Hostetler with a 90. Her twin sister Allie Hostetler shot 96, Allie Vetor 99 and Nancy Chapel 100.
M-G, which made good after just missing out last year, moves on to the East Noble regional next Saturday at Noble Hawk Golf Club in Kendallville.
Six area teams play in the Noblesville sectional Monday at Harbour Trees Golf Club. Lapel and sophomore Macy Beeson, a 2019 state qualifier, leads the area field which includes Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah, Frankton, Alexandria and Elwood.
