ALEXANDRIA -- Daleville had one of its best days and Alexandria one of its worst, and the end result was rather predictable.
The Broncos’ Emma Allen carded a 41, four strokes better than the next best score, and it helped her team to a 186-201 win over the Tigers at Yule Golf Course on Monday.
“My irons were really good today,” said Allen, who was able to leave her one bad hole behind her. “I’ve had days where I let a bad hole affect me. But, today, I didn’t. Usually my driver is better than it was today.”
The balance on the Daleville team was what put some distance between it and Alexandria. Willoe Cunnington shot a 46 and Olivia Reed a 49, while Sara Cukowicz and Landra Arnold both shot a 50.
“I’ve had plenty of matches where I threw out a 58,” said Daleville coach Joe Rench, since in prep golf the top four of five scores count. “Today, I threw out a 50. The girls are playing with a lot more confidence. Over the weekend, all of the girls played, and I am not always able to say that. They are learning you have to play this sport every day if you want to be good at it.”
The Tigers got solid outings from both Kelsey Rhoades and Gracyn Hosier. Rhoades carded a 45, and Hosier was close behind with a 48.
It was another five strokes back to find Emma Howe with a 53. Chloe Cuneo posted a 59 and Jordan Rardina 59.
“We had a couple of girls who had bad holes but then just couldn’t put it behind them,” said Alexandria coach Bruce Johnson. “They got off to a bad start, but they did come back later and have some good holes. I try to have every score under 200, and we just missed that today.”
Daleville now has a 7-4 record going into a home match with Monroe Central on Tuesday leading up to Saturday’s sectional.
“This was our lowest score of the season,” said Rench. “Yule is a little shorter course than some we play, but that doesn’t matter. You still have to put the ball in the hole.”
The Broncos also play the sectional at their home course of Crestview in Muncie. That is giving them some confidence heading into that fray.
“Really there are about eight teams who could get out of our sectional,” said Rench. “It probably will come down to our fourth score.”
For the Tigers, Monday was a familiar scenario.
“I think this is the fifth time this year a team has posted its best score against us,” Johnson said. “But that’s all right. We had our best score of the season last week. We don’t have any seniors, so we are still learning the game and will continue to get better.”
The Tigers have two more nine-hole matches prior to Monday’s sectional. The first is Tuesday against Eastern.
