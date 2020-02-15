SHARPSVILLE — Daleville’s historic girls basketball season came to an end in the Class 1A regional semifinals Saturday.
The Broncos fell, 66-44, to Northfield at Tri-Central, but they left with an appreciation of everything they accomplished this year.
This season, Daleville (11-14) cemented its legacy with its first sectional championship, beating Tri-Central on Feb. 8 to make program history. That was the goal after the Broncos ended last year with a heartbreaking sectional championship loss at the buzzer against Cowan.
The team worked all summer to return to that stage and take the next step, and that’s what it did. Although things didn’t go their way in the regional semifinals, the Broncos came away with a new goal, to return to the regional semifinals and take another step forward.
“One, I tell them that that’s not the last time you’re going to see Northfield, probably, and you’re going to probably be in the same spot next year,” Daleville coach Ashley Fouch said. “And you just tell them you’re proud of them, and you learn from it at the same time.
“We want a different outcome next year, and we want to continue to grow.”
It'll be another year before those aspirations can be fulfilled, but the Broncos proved accomplishing a long-term goal of that magnitude is completely feasible. There were bumps in the road, such as a 1-5 start amidst an early schedule grind and two separate three-game losing streaks during the regular season.
Once the postseason drew closer, the Broncos flipped a switch, winning four straight games en route to that long-awaited sectional championship as everything came together at the right time. Now, the grind starts over.
“I say it every year, we just have to keep growing,” Fouch said. “There’s never going to be a ceiling for me, and there’s never going to be a ceiling for them, and so looking on to next year, you correct small things that beat us in this game and try to get them ready to go. I think that’s the biggest thing we have to learn how to do.”
This time around, the Broncos will have to maneuver through that grind without the leadership of their floor general, Ashlyn Craig. Craig, one of two seniors on Daleville’s roster, finished the final game of her career with 12 points and averaged 11 for the season.
“This team has taught me a lot of things,” Craig said. “This season was just a roller coaster, but it taught me that even when things get messy, you always have family to lean back on and carry you through those, and for that, I’m very thankful. … Not only the town but everyone. There were other schools rooting for us, and I think my biggest takeaway is family is key, for sure.
“These girls are definitely my family, and I’m going to miss them so much next year.”
With under two minutes to go in Saturday’s game, Craig subbed out for the final time and with tears in her eyes, hugged everyone on Daleville’s bench. When she arrived as a freshman, Craig didn’t know the kind of impact she and the team would have on Daleville’s history.
“I wanted to prove that Daleville is more than just a small town,” Craig said. “Like, yeah, I know in the past we’ve just been Daleville, and we weren’t really a big threat, but the fact that now we left our mark and now when we come into games people are like, ‘Oh, crap. OK, we’re kind of worried about this game.'
“We’re not the underdogs anymore, and I think that’s the greatest thing I could ask for is that I finally got these girls to see what potential they have, so they can carry that for the rest of their career.”
Despite Craig’s absence, Daleville will be stocked with returning talent. Audrey Voss, one of the team’s three players averaging 10 or more points, averaged 10 points and six rebounds as a sophomore, meaning there’s plenty of time to continue improving her game.
Then there’s junior Heather Pautler, who led the team with 15 points, nine rebounds and a steal Saturday. Those totals were right around her averages of 15.9 points and 9.3 rebounds.
With Pautler returning for her senior year, the Broncos retain a player with a winning mentality. In the second half Saturday against Northfield (20-6), Daleville trailed by as many as 23. Pautler proceeded to score Daleville’s next nine points to cut that deficit to 16 with just under five minutes to go.
That sequence gave Daleville a chance to cut it to single digits for the first time since the first quarter, but some pretty good looks rattled out and stymied the Broncos’ run. Northfield was paced in scoring by Kenzie Baer (22 points), Addi Baker (15) and Kearston Stout (16) to stretch the lead back to 20 points for the remainder of the game. Baer’s previous career-high was 12 points. Still, the future is bright for Daleville basketball, and the team will be working toward next season’s goal as soon as it gets the chance.
“I think they can go far if they put their minds to it,” Craig said. “Those girls are such hard workers, and they have a passion for the game that I can’t even describe. I know every single one of them will be in that gym over summer. Actually, as soon as this week’s over. We’ll get a week’s rest, and then they’ll be right back in it.”
