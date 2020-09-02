DALEVILLE — Daleville was just two points away from winning Wednesday’s volleyball match in four games.
But from there, the Seton Catholic Cardinals outscored the Broncos 24-13 to wrap up the victory, 25-15, 21-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-11.
Daleville struggled mightily in the first game, trailing Seton 12-2 and 14-3. The home team never recovered, but the second game was a different story.
Trailing 9-6 in that second game, senior Sarah Sizemore took the serve, and the Broncos scored seven straight points. Three of those came on aces. They never gave up the lead as Sizemore recorded three kills and Audrey Voss two more.
Voss was the catalyst for Daleville taking control in the third game. Ahead 11-8 with Emilee Finley serving, Voss had a trio of kills in a streak of six points, and the Cardinals never got back into it.
Trailing 6-5 in the fourth game, a block by Ava Papai tied it up, and Sizemore again got the serve. The Broncos scored the next nine points, but this time with only one ace. Four kills by Voss and two from Papai had Seton Catholic reeling.
Things didn’t get immediately any better as 15-6 turned into 18-9. But a Daleville service error made it 18-10 and gave the serve to the Cardinals’ Kara Berger. When she was finished it was 19-15, and the visitors were back in it.
Then there was good news and bad news for the Broncos. Voss went back to serve, and an ace made it 20-15. That was the good news. The bad news was she wasn’t up front to provide any attack at the net.
Seton started the comeback with a block from Kara Amyx. Lydia Reichley served an ace, and the Broncos made a passing error. It was 20-18.
Voss tried to rescue the win with a back row kill for a 21-18 lead. The teams traded points, and then Daleville’s Abby Reed served an ace, and it was 23-19. Just two points from the win.
But suddenly, the Cardinals started to block at the net without Voss to defend. Two blocks and a kill by Reichley and it was 23-22. The tie came on a Daleville error. Another Seton block gave it the lead 24-23, and Daleville’s miscue ended the game and forced the fifth.
Finley started with the serve in the finale, and Voss provided a kill. An ace made it 2-0. The Cardinals scored the next three points and never again trailed.
A service error made it 3-3, but the Broncos rotation was set up so Voss was the second server for the home team. A kill by Reichley made it 4-3 for the Cardinals, and it triggered a 7-2 run.
Daleville battled gamely, cutting the lead to 11-8. But Seton answered with three points, two of those on Bronco net violations. Voss was finally back at the net, and her kill made it 14-9. Reed’s kill cut it 14-10, and another kill by Voss made it 14-11.
But finally a service error ended the match.
The Broncos return to action Thursday with another home date, this time against the Frankton Eagles. JV start is 6 p.m.
