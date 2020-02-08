SHARPSVILLE — Daleville set a goal after last season’s heartbreaking sectional championship loss to Cowan.
That goal was to get back to the sectional championship and bring Daleville’s girls basketball program its first sectional title. After a hard-fought game against Tri-Central on the Trojans’ home court, the Broncos fulfilled that goal.
Heather Pautler scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Ashlyn Craig added a game-high 23 points and six rebounds, while both players scored seven clutch points in the fourth quarter to lead the Broncos to a 63-54 win.
“This is incredible. I mean, when you’ve put in about 500,000 hours of work, this makes it so much more worth it,” Daleville coach Ashley Fouch said. “We learned our lesson last year, and I didn’t have any doubt that we would get back here and do exactly what we’re doing now, and that’s cutting down nets. I’m super proud of them.”
For Craig, the moment is a little extra special. Craig’s dad, Dale, was on the first Daleville boys basketball team to win a sectional championship, and he wore No. 14, the same jersey number as Ashlyn.
“I can’t even describe what tonight means,” Craig said. “I mean, we spent hours upon hours in the gym just working and working. And we’ve had that same goal of sectionals. We took it game by game, and even though we had a couple of rough patches, we knew what our goal was, and it took us as a family to fight and work together, and in the end that’s what we did.”
The Broncos (11-13) used a big second quarter to take control. Daleville outscored Tri-Central (9-17) 16-7 in the second frame and forced six Trojan turnovers in that span, which led to some points in transition. For the entire game, the Broncos forced 18 turnovers as they were locked in on defense.
“Defensively, I think staying disciplined and closing those gaps (helped) because when they drive, we would close up. And having the quickness of Emi (Isom) or Malia (Walker) going after it, all of us were just functioning as one thing. I don’t even know how to describe it. I’m so excited. We were just one person tonight, and that’s the greatest thing I could ever ask for.”
Audrey Voss and Heather Pautler were instrumental in the run for the Broncos. Pautler opened the quarter with a 3, and Voss stepped into two consecutive 3s that banked in from the top of the key to give Daleville a 9-0 start to the quarter.
Meanwhile, the Broncos tried to trap as soon as the ball crossed halfcourt, and they got results. Daleville’s defense held Tri-Central scoreless for the first 3:25 of the second quarter before Brittany Temple knocked down a mid-range jumper to end the Trojans’ scoring drought.
In the second half, though, the Trojans started heating up from beyond the arc. Tri-Central knocked down seven 3-pointers in the second half and began to slowly chip away at Daleville’s double-digit lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Broncos’ lead was cut to three points on several occasions as Temple and Kenadie Fernung found their strokes from deep, finishing with 18 and 15 points, respectively.
To make matters worse, Audrey Voss, Daleville’s second-leading scorer at 10.8 points per game, fouled out after picking up two fouls in two seconds with just over six-and-a-half minutes left.
That’s when Pautler and Craig stepped up to lead the Broncos to the final buzzer. Within two minutes of Voss fouling out, Pautler jumped in the passing lane twice in a row for steals and uncontested layups. After Tri-Central cut Daleville’s lead to three, Pautler buried a 3 on the wing after grabbing an offensive rebound.
“Heather lives for those moments. She always comes through, and she’s always going to fight until the last buzzer sounds,” Fouch said. “She’s here for big moments. She likes to make them, and she’s confident right now and zoned in. We’re going to carry that back into regionals.”
Daleville needed one more clutch play, and Ellie Hochstetler delivered by banking in a 3 from the top of the key to give the Broncos a seven-point cushion with a minute left. Craig knocked down a couple of free throws to ice the game and cap her season-high scoring night. When the final buzzer sounded, the Broncos were swarmed by their packed student section before receiving their championship trophy.
“I’m still in shock. It’s unbelievable. I mean, just to think, we made history. It’s overwhelming,” Pautler said.
