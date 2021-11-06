ANDERSON — The Daleville and Anderson Prep girls basketball teams had a couple things in common entering their Saturday evening showdown at The Hangar. Both were looking for their first win, and both have talented freshmen who will be key to their team’s success this season.
The Broncos came out with a 53-29 win, thanks in large part to a dominant second quarter, but both newcomers shined on this night.
For Daleville, it was 5-foot-9 Trishell Johnson — whose long arms and leaping ability make her play more like a 6-footer — who broke out with a team-high 11 points and eight steals and matched senior Emi Isom with eight rebounds. She added a pair of blocked shots, and her 3-point play sparked a 19-2 second quarter for the Broncos that sealed the game’s outcome.
“Trishell is definitely someone who has all the potential in the world,” Daleville coach Austin Earley said. “It’s just a matter of when she figures it out. Tonight, we obviously saw some really big flashes of the potential she has.”
After Johnson’s 3-point play, three straight baskets by junior Maddie Etchison expanded what had been a 10-7 Broncos lead to 19-7. Kanyla Wills scored for the Jets to interrupt the run, but Audrey Voss scored on a traditional 3-point play before Isom stepped outside the line for a 3-point bucket, and the Broncos were up 29-9 at halftime.
The Broncos struggled to pull away in the second half, and the efforts of 6-foot APA freshman Alivia Peoples was a big reason.
Peoples led the Jets with eight points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and four steals and is one of six freshmen on coach Josh Fathauer’s roster
“There are times I like what I see from all of them, not just (Peoples),” he said. “I think we have a special freshman group and a special eighth-grade group coming up. I like what I see out of her. I like the leadership and trying to motivate others.”
While the Jets started 0-2, there is plenty of improvement versus the same start a year ago. A season-opening loss to Wes-Del by 25 points was half of a 50-point loss in 2020 as was the 24-point margin Saturday against Daleville. APA has scored 30 and 29 points in its first two games when 27 points was the highest scoring output all of last season.
“The one thing I can commend them on is that when things aren’t going well, they keep pushing hard for all four quarters,” Fathauer said.
Johnson’s 11 points led a balanced Daleville offense as Isom finished with 10 and Voss and freshman Emily Simmons each scored nine points.
“Tonight really showed the potential they have and how balanced we can be,” Earley said. “All the way around, I was pleased with how everybody did.”
Both teams will play their first conference game of the season Tuesday. The Broncos will travel to Mid-Eastern Conference rival Monroe Central while the Jets will welcome Muncie Burris to The Hangar to begin Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.