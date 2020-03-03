GASTON — There are no style points in sectional.
One team lives to fight another day, and the other sees its season come to an end. Anything that happens on the journey to get there is quickly forgotten in preparation for the next game.
For Daleville (9-13), Tuesday’s 48-36 victory against Anderson Prep was cause for celebration. It marked the Broncos’ first postseason victory in three years and showed the fight still left in this boys basketball team.
“Way to knock that wall down,” Daleville coach Tyler Stotler said. “It’s all about advancing in this thing. Good, bad or ugly, it’s all about moving on, and I think these kids understand that now.”
Advancing was no easy feat.
The Jets (3-20) never led, but they also never went away.
Daleville led 24-17 at the half, off 11 points from senior Connor Fleming — including a driving basket as time expired. But Anderson Prep chipped away at the deficit throughout the third quarter.
Tiuane Perry’s bucket with 3:31 remaining in the period pulled the Jets within 27-25, and the dream of obtaining the program’s first postseason victory was alive.
Then Tim Arnold snuffed it out.
The sophomore’s 3-pointer with 2:48 remaining started a 7-0 run and gave the Broncos some much-needed breathing room.
It was never a one-possession game again.
“I got on them pretty good (during a third-quarter timeout),” Stotler said. “They were looking pretty lethargic, and they weren’t looking for shots.”
Stotler told his players to trust the looks they were getting and let the chips fall where they may.
Arnold, who finished with a team-high 15 points, best took advantage. He answered a 3-pointer from Derek Dailey with a putback to give the Broncos a 36-28 lead with 3:28 remaining in the final period, and his free throws with 47 seconds left pushed the advantage to 45-34 and helped ice the game.
But Arnold was far from the lone hero.
Though he didn’t score in the second half, Fleming finished with seven rebounds and one steal. And Cayden Gothrup fell just short of a double-double with seven points and 12 boards.
Stotler was most impressed with the junior’s work on the offensive glass, where he pulled down eight rebounds to extend possessions.
“Cayden Gothrup was a monster on the boards in the second half,” Stotler said. “He kept a lot of balls alive and allowed us to close it out at the end.”
Daleville led just 12-5 after a first quarter filled with nerves for both teams, and neither side really ever found its shooting stroke.
The Broncos shot 21.2 percent (11-of-52) from the field, and Anderson Prep was just a tick better at 24.5 percent (13-of-53).
The Jets won the rebounding battle 49-40, and junior Jack Scott led the way with 10 points and a whopping 19 boards.
No other APA player finished in double figures, though Larry Rodriguez had nine and Perry finished with eight.
Stotler said his team dismissed the Jets’ record and expected a fight coming into the contest. APA finished the season on a 10-game losing streak but showed a knack for keeping games close into the second half against good competition.
“People might not realize it, but I watched every single game film (for APA this season),” Stotler said. “We knew they were a dangerous team. They played with a lot of really good teams this year, and by no means did we overlook them. (Coach) Corey (Scott) does a good job with those kids.”
Host Wes-Del opened the night with a 61-54 win against Tri-Central and will face Cowan in the first semifinal Friday at 6 p.m.
The Broncos will follow with a date against Liberty Christian. It’s another game in which Stotler expects his team to be tested.
Despite the raw numbers, Stotler wasn’t too upset with his offense against APA. He estimated Daleville missed 13 layups in the first half, and that’s a performance it can’t repeat.
“When we get opportunities, we have to make them,” he said. “Against a team like that, you can’t miss 13 layups and expect to hang around and win. It’s just not gonna happen.”
Stotler emphasized defense is the heart of the Broncos’ program. They’re giving up just 53.4 points per game against a schedule he believes is the toughest in the sectional.
Liberty Christian (12-11) will present a different challenge with three players — Christian Nunn, Adonis House and Pendleton Heights transfer Zion Cook — who can score in bunches.
The Lions ended Daleville’s season last year in the sectional semifinals with a 66-63 victory before falling to Southern Wells in the championship game.
“They’re athletic, they’re big and they’re a totally different team than they were last year in a lot of ways,” Stotler said. “They’re a different team than they were at the beginning of the season with another move-in from Pendleton.”
