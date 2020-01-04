MUNCIE -- Daleville walked into the Muncie Fieldhouse Saturday as an underdog against Class 4A Muncie Central. The Broncos emerged with not only a victory, but boosted confidence and a belief in their ability to perform in the clutch.
The win took everything from balanced offense, clutch shots and a late defensive stand, but it all culminated in a win when Daleville rebounded a missed game-winning corner 3 in the final seconds to seal a 44-42 victory.
“This is probably the first 4A school they’ve ever played in the history of Daleville, so for us, coming in, I just told them, ‘Hey, we’ll probably be the underdogs right now. We have nothing to lose, so all I want you to do is compete,’” Daleville coach Ashley Fouch said. “That’s exactly what they did, and luckily, it went our way.”
Muncie Central (5-8) had taken a three-point lead with a Sayla McIntosh jumper with four minutes left. Audrey Voss became the first Bronco to step up when her number was called, knocking down a free throw to make it a two-point game. As she’s done often in her career, junior Heather Pautler, the school's all-time girls scoring leader, came up with a putback at the rim to tie the game with 2:42 to go.
Both teams went scoreless for nearly two minutes before Voss muscled her way into the paint with a minute left and banked home a contested layup to give Daleville (6-9) the lead.
“Audrey Voss is a natural-born leader,” Fouch said. “And so, in those moments, she wants it. She’s honestly just like Heather, where they both want it at the end. I didn’t care if it was in anybody’s hands, to be honest, because they were all doing really well.”
The Broncos defense forced one of 16 Muncie Central turnovers, and senior Ashlyn Craig knocked down two free throws to make it a two-possession game.
Marissa Quiroz gave the Bearcats some life when she hit a 3 at the top of the key with 28 seconds to go to cut the deficit to a point. Voss split a pair at the stripe with 10 seconds left to stretch the lead back to two. In the waning seconds, Garynn Sims-Jones penetrated the defense and found an open shooter in the corner, but the game-winning 3 rimmed out to cap Daleville’s clutch win.
Pautler led the Broncos with 12 points and unofficially 11 rebounds, which would give her seven double-doubles so far this season. Voss and Craig added 11 points apiece. It was Voss’ eighth time scoring in double figures this year, and the ninth time for Craig.
“They stepped up at different times,” Fouch said. “It was beautiful. It was probably the first game they’ve done that, where it’s just traded off from one person to another.”
Daleville’s defense had stretches where it looked like no one in purple would get a clean look at the basket. Their tenacity resulted in 11 first-half turnovers for the hosts and separate scoring droughts of four and five minutes, respectively. Daleville held Muncie Central scoreless for the first 5:19 of the game before Jasiah Sciafe hit a free throw to get the Bearcats going. Scaife led all scorers with 14 points, most of which came from layups around the basket.
“We knew where we needed to go and who we needed to guard, and we just made sure we had those and we talked a little bit more than we normally do on defense,” Voss said.
Daleville began the game with patience, working the ball en route to an 8-0 start. The ball movement led to production from everyone on the court as the lead climbed to eight points, the largest lead for either team.
The win counts as a single digit in the win column, but beating a Bearcats squad that sits three classes higher than Class A Daleville will make for a huge boost as the Broncos look to build momentum with a handful of regular-season games remaining.
“This will definitely give us confidence because we’ve been struggling a little bit this season all around, but this is definitely a big confidence booster for us, and hopefully we’ll carry it into our next game,” Voss said.
The Broncos will get a few days off before visiting Cowan at 6 p.m. Friday.
