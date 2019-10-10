DALEVILLE — Thursday’s regular season finale was a bit of a microcosm for the entire season for the young Daleville volleyball team. There were plenty of good plays being turned in along with some head-scratching moments that go with being a young team.
On this senior night, while the youngsters played well throughout, it was clutch play late by the kids playing at home for the final time that made the difference.
After neither team posted a lead of more than six points in the first three sets, seniors Anabella Ray and Kadence Linn helped the Broncos pull away for a comfortable fourth set win as Daleville prevailed over Liberty Christian 25-19, 26-24, 23-25, 25-19.
Daleville (9-16) will now prep for a trip to the Cowan sectional and a first-round match with Anderson Prep on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Liberty Christian (4-15) will play at Edinburgh on Saturday before also heading to Cowan for an Oct. 17 first-round game against Wes-Del at 6 p.m.
Through three sets Thursday, Daleville could not get any separation from LC. Any time they went up by three or four points, the Lions rallied behind outside hitter Alayna Thomas and middle hitter Elena Tufts.
But the Broncos got enough contributions from freshman Ava Papai and Lauren Finley to hold off the Lions early. Papai finished with eight kills and a block while Finley added seven kills.
“Lauren Finley definitely stepped up. I thought she was the player of the night,” Daleville coach Rosie North said. “As far as her hitting goes, she was very consistent. Had some errors but she’s a freshman.”
Sophomore Audrey Voss, along with Linn, led the Broncos with nine kills and added a block and a pair of aces, but in the fourth set, with Daleville clinging to a 15-12 lead, two of its seniors took over.
Ray, who finished with a match-best 31 assists, connected on consecutive aces to give Daleville the five-point lead. Following a Lions’ timeout, Linn came back with a block and three kills, two on free balls at the net, and the Broncos were on their way to an emotional senior night win.
Both players said there was a sense of urgency in that fourth set.
“This is our final home game. We’ve got to go out here, and we’ve got to terminate,” Linn said.
“I definitely felt it,” Ray said. “We needed to finish strong.”
An area of concern for the Broncos going forward will be the health of junior libero and defensive stalwart Sarah Sizemore, who left the match in the fourth set with a twisted ankle.
“As far as we know, she’s going to be OK,” North said. “We just need to get her to the trainer, and hopefully we’ll have her back before sectional.”
Tufts led the Lions with 12 kills and four blocks while Thomas had eight kills and four aces. Senior Maddy Harmon handed out 22 assists while adding five kills and a pair of aces. Another LC senior, Danielle Henson added four aces as well.
