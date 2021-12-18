DALEVILLE — It’s been quite a 24 hours for Daleville senior Trevion Johnson.
One night after his 3-point basket at the buzzer beat Blue River Valley, Johnson scored 16 of his career-high 35 points in the third quarter to send the Broncos past Wes-Del 76-72 and notch their fourth straight win.
The win salvaged a Daleville split on the evening after the girls team fell to the Warriors 50-39.
It was a game like many others early in Daleville’s boys season. The Broncos fell behind early and had to battle from behind through adversity and a worthy opponent. First-year head coach Ashley Fouch sees a familiar pattern developing in her team.
“Honestly it comes down to, once again I’m going to use the g-word again, it’s grit,” she said. “It’s grit, and it’s fight, and I have leaders in Tre and Camden (Leisure) that can take over, and I rely on them.”
Her team trailed much of the first half against Wes-Del (4-5) and by as many as 10 after Warriors senior Zack Todd hit a 3-point basket for a 32-22 advantage.
But Fouch’s senior point guard Leisure answered with a traditional three-point play and scored again just before the half to pull Daleville within one before Todd scored to send Wes-Del into the locker room with a 38-35 lead.
The Broncos were alive despite some uncharacteristic struggles from the 3-point line. They made 3-of-10 in the first half, well below their season average of 40%, possibly feeling some hangover effect from the previous night’s battle in Henry County.
“I think that comes down to fatigue, a mental fatigue not a physical fatigue,” Fouch said. “We just have to stay dialed in and drive more, which is exactly what we did.”
More specifically, Johnson did exactly that.
Johnson attacked the basket and converted a three-point play to tie the game right out of the locker room. He tied the game again at 47-47 with a drive to the basket and put the Broncos on top to stay when he put back his own miss for a 49-47 lead. He capped the quarter with a 3-point basket and another drive to the rim to send the Broncos to the fourth period up by seven.
“I’ve told a lot of people this, but people haven’t seen the best of Tre yet,” Fouch said. “I think people thought they saw it tonight, but there’s still some type of beast that hasn’t been unleashed in him yet. But it’s coming, and it’s progressing.”
A layup by Meryck Adams — off a Johnson assist — gave the Broncos their biggest lead at 65-54. The Warriors battled back and closed the gap to 72-20 with a minute to go, but Daleville converted enough late free throws to hold them at bay.
“Again, super hard-fought games and I knew both were going to be tough games,” Fouch said. “Knowing that we’re in shape to do that, we’re in a good spot.”
Johnson also had right rebounds and matched Adams for the team high, and Leisure finished with 11 points and four assists. Fouch also praised the efforts of Robert Wilson (eight points and four rebounds) and Justin Grant, who had eight points — including two big 3-point baskets — off the Daleville bench.
An inability to continue first-half dominance on the glass and a rash of second-half turnovers doomed the girls team.
The loss by the girls snapped a 19-game winning streak over the Warriors that dates back to December 2006. The Daleville girls fell to 3-8 with their sixth consecutive loss while Wes-Del (5-8) has now won back-to-back games.
The Bronco girls held a 25-12 edge in first-half rebounds and parlayed that — and first-half foul trouble for Wes-Del’s top scorer — into a 25-17 lead at the break.
After holding Wes-Del’s Gracie Gilland to just three first-half points, the Broncos allowed her to score 16 in the second half.
The Broncos struggled to maintain possession throughout the night with 22 total turnovers and 14 coming in the second half. Warriors senior Marci Bunch was a big part of that problem with eight steals and added 15 points.
Audrey Voss led the Broncos with 12 points and added nine rebounds while Emi Isom had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Gwen Schmiedel and Trishell Johnson had nine rebounds each for Daleville.
Saturday was the last home game for either Daleville team for some time. The girls next play at Delta on Wednesday and will not play on their home court until Jan. 18 when Madison-Grant comes to town. Meanwhile, the boys will be away from home until Jan. 28 after starting a six-game road trip Dec. 28 at Blackford.
