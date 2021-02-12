DALEVILLE — Not a lot of things went right for Daleville’s boys basketball team Friday night, but one that did happened to be the most important detail.
The Broncos survived 54-49 over Union City, a margin that would have been greater if not for numerous missed opportunities over the first three quarters.
Daleville (6-7) needed to right the ship in the final eight minutes against a thinner but tenacious Indian squad, and the Broncos were able to do so and make their senior night more pleasing.
“We’ve got too many guys, and guys that are supposed to be leaders, who are not right now, and that’s something that we’ve been fighting for the last few weeks,” Daleville coach Tyler Stotler said. “We are not focused at the start of a game, and it’s going to come back and bite us.”
The Broncos led for all but two minutes and change, but poor shooting both from the field and at the foul line allowed Union City (5-12) to hang around until almost the final buzzer.
Daleville in the first three periods was 12-of-42 (28.7%), and in the third quarter it managed only three baskets in 19 tries, a clip of just under 16%. In that span, the Broncos came away with 16 offensive rebounds and converted only four times.
It wasn’t much better at the line, with Daleville 3-of-9 going into the fourth quarter, all the makes by senior Cayden Gothrup. Trevion Johnson missed all five of his attempts, and the streak went to six early in the final period.
But Johnson turned into money at the stripe down the stretch, knocking down seven in a row, and the junior front-liner ended with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Also with a hot hand was Camden Leisure, whose 3-pointer put the Broncos ahead to stay at 33-31 a half-minute into the final period. Leisure did that again a short time later, and that gave Daleville its biggest lead at the time, 39-33.
Daleville extended it to 43-34 with 5:34 left, after two Johnson free throws. But Union City countered and got within 45-44 with 2 1/2 minutes to play.
Johnson answered back with a bucket off a feed from Justin Grant and then made two more foul shots, and it became a five-point game with 68 seconds left.
With the Broncos up 51-49 with 30 seconds to go, they turned it over, but Union City did so right back on a traveling call.
Daleville’s Dylan Scott split a pair of free throws, and the Indians got a shot to tie — actually two. Both were off the mark, and Meryck Adams rebounded for the Broncos, was fouled and made both foul attempts for the final margin.
“Again, (missed chances) are things that are a lack of focus,” Stotler said. “When you’re missing layups and missing free throws, you’re getting lost on positioning defensively, and that is 100% a matter of focus, and that’s something this group has got to figure out. We’ve got to have leadership on the floor, and coaches can’t be on the sideline trying to lead that charge. That’s got to be more player-driven.”
Gothrup ended with 15 points and six rebounds, and Leisure scored eight before fouling out. Zane Starkey, the other senior, started and played very briefly.
In a halftime ceremony, Daleville principal Eric Douglas announced the gymnasium court will be named for superintendent Paul Garrison, who will retire at the end of the school year. Garrison has been with the school system for 46 years and has led it for 23 years.
Daleville visits Eastbrook on Saturday.
