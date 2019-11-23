DALEVILLE -- The Daleville wrestling team went 6-0 to take home the victory at the annual Broncos Super Dual in front of a home crowd on Saturday.
The Broncos wasted no time getting to work as they defeated Wapahani 66-12 in the opening match. After a short break, Daleville hit the mats against Blackford with the Broncos cruising to an easy 64-15 victory.
“You have to count on everybody on the team,” head coach Dalton Baysinger said. “Everyone has a role, and everyone has a spot on our team and in our family. It is all credit to the kids, and I just have the best seat in the house.”
The first tough challenge of the day came against Union City in the third round. Both teams were 2-0 and one had to concede a point. A rocky start put Union City up 15-12, but it turned into a Broncos match as they finished it 54-27.
After a 15-minute intermission, Daleville got back out there and took on Northeastern. The Knights put up a fight early but went five matchups without tallying a single point. A 59-24 victory for the Broncos set them up for the final matchup against Benton Central.
Daleville found themselves down 24-10 in a gritty, back-and-forth exchange with Benton Central. The Broncos went on to score 24 straight points to put them back in the driver’s seat. The Bison couldn’t make up lost ground and the Broncos secured the tournament win with a 46-27 round victory.
“It was exciting,” Baysinger said. “I love to have duels that these kids can remember. At the end of the day, wrestling is a small part of our lives and I want these memories to last a lifetime.”
Without a single senior on the team, the Broncos are faced with the challenge of having a young and fairly inexperienced squad.
“They are a young team and they work hard,” Baysinger said. “They are a good group of kids and deserve everything they work for.
One underclassman that stepped up for Daleville was freshman Dawson Brooks who won 113-pound division title. Although he came home with the title, Brooks says that there is always more to work on.
“It feels good,” Brooks said. “I went undefeated, but I can do better. I love wrestling. Win or lose, I love to be out here, and I love to compete. I consider everyone on my team my brothers and sister. We are just a really close wrestling team.”
Also securing individual medals were sophomore Julius Gerencser at 126 pounds and junior Brandon Kinnick at 132 pounds.
The Broncos will host Southern Wells Tuesday at 6 p.m.
