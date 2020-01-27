DALEVILLE — If Monday’s girls basketball game between sectional mates Liberty Christian and Daleville is any indication of what the postseason could look like, Sharpsville and Sectional 55 might be the place to be.
Daleville lost a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter only to battle back and finish the game on a 10-1 run to hold off a sharply improved Lions team 51-45.
It was the regular season finale for LC (5-17) which will face defending sectional champion Cowan at Tri-Central next Tuesday. Daleville (8-13) drew a bye and will face the winner of LC’s first-round game in the semifinal round.
Monday night, each team had complete control of the contest, only to let it slip away.
The Broncos dominated the third quarter, turning a slim two-point halftime lead into an eight-point advantage heading to the fourth, with interior players junior Heather Pautler and sophomore Audrey Voss combining for 10 of Daleville’s 17 points in the quarter.
A Pautler drive to the basket closed out the third with Daleville holding a 39-31 lead.
“I feel good where Audrey’s at right now, and I feel good where H.P. is at right now,” Daleville coach Ashley Fouch said. “Honestly, I feel good where my team is right now.”
A Pautler rebound basket to open the fourth quarter seemed to put the Broncos in the driver’s seat with a 41-31 lead.
But the Lions, playing their fourth game for interim coach Mike Carey, roared back beginning with an Elena Tufts elbow jumper, which began a run of 13 straight points. Tufts capped the run with a putback, and the Lions held a 44-41 lead.
“They worked so hard, and they want it so bad,” Carey said. “I’m so impressed with the way they hustled. They’re not afraid of contact. Once they get comfortable and stop worrying about the score ... we’ll get there. I know what I can do with a week.”
The Broncos needed a gut check down the stretch and got it from their senior guard and a sophomore on defense.
With 1:37 left, Ashlyn Craig hit one of two at the foul line and did so again just 30 second later to pull the Broncos within one at 44-43.
Then sophomore Emi Isom stepped in front of a pass at midcourt and was fouled. She calmly drained both free throws to regain the lead for good.
After each team made a free throw, Craig found Ellie Hochstetler under the basket for a layup and a three-point cushion. Isom then picked off another pass and made another free throw with 14.2 seconds remaining for a 49-45 lead.
“Emi doesn’t know her own speed,” Fouch said. “I was yelling at her because she didn’t know we were pressing. ... Then she comes out of nowhere. In those moments, she always comes through.”
On her senior night, when she failed to convert a 3-point attempt, Craig capped her 12-point, five-assist performance with a pair of free throws to close out an emotional, and potentially momentum building, win for her and the Broncos.
“I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my team,” Craig said. “Not hitting those shots, that can get to you. But when you have your teammates that believe in you, they tell you to find another way.”
Sophomore Mady Rees led the Lions with 13 points while Tufts added 12 points and 15 rebounds. Senior Maddy Harmon grabbed 13 boards.
Pautler topped the Broncos with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Both coaches agree next week’s sectional is wide open.
“I like the direction we’re headed in,” Carey said.
“Last year, I needed to win three to get there, and this year I need two,” Fouch said. “It’s a war. Sectional is always a war. You never know what’s going to happen.”
Prior to the varsity contest, Daleville hosted Lapel in a junior varsity game with the Bulldogs picking up a 45-10 victory. Freshman Deannaya Haseman led Lapel with 16 points while freshman Landrea Arnold and junior Barbara Petik scored five each for the Broncos.
