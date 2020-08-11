MIDDLETOWN — Both Katie Craig of Shenandoah and Emma Allen of Daleville are regarded as two of the top girls golfers in the area with postseason aspirations.
They showed why Tuesday afternoon as the duo, who have played together numerous times, toured the front nine holes at Tri County Golf Club in just under 90 minutes.
While Craig earned medalist honors, it was Allen’s team that had the better of it overall as the Broncos defeated the Raiders 188-199 in the first nine-hole match of the season for both teams.
It was the opening round of the year for Craig and the Raiders, and the senior leader showed very little rust. After making par on the first three holes, she made birdie on the par-4 fourth hole on her way to a 2-over par 38, bettering Allen’s 43 by five strokes.
Craig, who has won multiple area tournaments during the summer, is hopeful of advancing in this year’s postseason. She said opening the season one stroke under her previous best will give her some early season momentum.
“It gives me great confidence,” she said. “I just wanted to come out tonight, play well and get something going for the rest of the week.”
“I am thrilled,” Shenandoah coach Joe Bennett said. “She has put the time in this summer, and it paid off for her tonight. She has a great disposition towards golf, and that serves her well.”
Allen, who has been part of the Daleville teams that have advanced to regional the last two years, hit a rough patch out of the gate with double-bogeys on the first two holes. But she rebounded nicely, sticking her tee shot on the par-3 third to within 2 feet of the hole, made birdie and finished strong.
“She starts out double-bogey, double-bogey, but came back with a birdie,” Daleville coach Joe Rench said. “I almost look at that more than the final score. Last year, it would have been one of those ‘you don’t know what you’re going to get,’ but she came back to hit it within a foot-and-a-half and gets going. I’m OK with that.”
The advantage for Daleville on Tuesday was two other players — senior Sara Cukrowicz and sophomore Landrea Arnold — shot sub-50 rounds as each came home with a 47. Freshman Addy Gick, in her Broncos debut, nearly made it four as she finished with a 51 that was hindered by a water-aided triple-bogey on her next-to-last hole.
“We had a couple bright spots, like three in the 40s,” Rench said. “I was impressed with Sara and Landrea, and my freshman shoots a 51 in her first meet.”
A fifth Bronco, sophomore Olivia Reed finished with a 54.
For the Raiders, senior Elena Fries posted the second-best mark with a 49, followed by seniors Rachel Soden (53) and Kathryn Perry (59). Junior Danielle Bryant posted a 61.
“For us as a team, you usually see the most improvement early in the season,” Bennett said. “I’m looking forward to our next few matches. At the end of next week, I’ll be interested to see where we are at.”
Both teams are back on the course Wednesday as Shenandoah travels to New Castle and a 4 p.m., start while Daleville tees off at state finalist Lapel at 4:30.
“It’s going to be tough to go over there and win,” Rench said. “But we’re just going to go over there and work.”
