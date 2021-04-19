ALEXANDRIA — As the Daleville and Alexandria baseball teams stood along the baseline prior to their Monday night get together at Tiger Field, the similarities were unmistakable.
The Broncos and the Tigers were certainly poised to repeat recent postseason success in 2020. They had talented rosters full of state championship experience — 2018 for Daleville and 2019 for Alexandria — before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the spring season and erased those opportunities.
“That team was on a mission. No doubt about it,” Daleville coach Terry Turner said.
But, rather than dwell on that disappointment, the teams took to the field with Daleville’s Cayden Gothrup leading the Broncos past the Tigers 5-1.
It was a well played game between two inexperienced varsity rosters looking for early season improvement. Both coaches liked what they saw.
“We’re starting to see some better play,” Turner said. “When you’re young and struggling, you get a win and that’s important.”
“That’s the past. You can’t dwell on that,” Alex coach Jeff Closser said. “What good does that do? We don’t even talk about it.”
Gothrup, a lefty bound for Ball State next season, was in control on the mound throughout. He scattered four hits while walking two and striking out 10. When the Tigers did put the ball in play, he was aided by Daleville’s all-freshman middle infield of shortstop Meryck Adams and second baseman Ethan Colvin.
Both made all the plays they needed to make, including a slick double play turned by Adams to erase a leadoff third inning single by Alex’s Brendan Luzader and a leaping grab by Colvin of a line drive to rob Kole Stewart of a base hit in the sixth inning.
“My catcher (senior Braden Danner) throws out two guys stealing, and my shortstop is on the receiving end of those throws,” Turner said. “My second baseman made a grab on that line drive, and he made some routine plays. The more games we play, the better we get.”
Offensively, Daleville (3-3) took advantage of early wildness from sophomore Tigers starter Braxton Pratt.
With one out in the top of the first, Pratt hit both Andrew Skinner and Danner. Gothrup followed with a sharp single to center to score Skinner with the first run. Gothrup stole second, and courtesy runner Drew Watson came home on a throwing error before J.T. Nelson drove home the third run of the frame with a double to left.
After escaping further trouble, Pratt settled in and pitched well the remainder of the game. He allowed one run in the third and one in the seventh on an RBI single by Zach Neff. Overall, Pratt surrendered just six hits and struck out six, a pleasing effort for his coach.
“That’s what we’ve been expecting from him,” Closser said. “He’s going to be a nice player. He’s been a little shaky this year, but like everyone else he’s been learning on the run.”
Pratt also drove in the only run for Alexandria (2-9) with a fourth inning single to score Carson Cuneo, who also singled and stole his 11th base of the season.
Both teams were returning pitchers for 2020 who had already dominated on the mound in their state championship games as well as deep and experienced staffs. A total of 12 seniors — seven for Alexandria and five for Daleville — were denied their final season, one that was full of so many high hopes and aspirations.
As for those dreams of both teams making their way to Victory Field a year ago? They’ll have to remain just that, dreams.
“It would have been fun, but you know ...,” Closser said with a smile.
