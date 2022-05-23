DALEVILLE -- A pair of area teams experienced vastly different outcomes at Sectional 55 on the opening night of the IHSAA postseason softball tournament.
The opener was a one-sided 9-0 win for Cowan over Liberty Christian while the night's drama was saved for the nightcap as Daleville came from behind for an 8-7 walk-off win in eight innings over Southern Wells.
Liberty Christian's season came to an end at 9-14 while Daleville (6-12) advanced to Tuesday's semifinal round and a 6:30 p.m. date with Tri-Central.
Daleville coach Jeremy Pattengale urged his team on as it prepared to bat in the bottom of the eighth of a 7-7 game it trailed by a 5-2 score in the sixth inning.
"Let's go. Get me one runner, and let's get this game over with," he said.
After reliever Paige Petty retired the Raiders in the top of the eighth, the first two Broncos batters reached in the bottom half as Gracie Hamilton singled and Lily Haley walked.
That brought freshman Emily Simmons to the plate and -- after Hamilton moved up to third on a wild pitch -- she hit a 3-2 pitch to left field deep enough to score the game-winning run.
"Nobody expected us to be here this season, and we just got our first sectional win of many of our careers," Coach Pattengale said. "We just wore her (Riley Tappy) down all night, and we capitalized when the moment struck."
Simmons also led the way in the circle, pitching six innings giving up five runs on nine hits with six strikeouts. She was 1-for-2 at the plate with a triple and drove in two runs, including the game winner.
"The team rallied around her energy, and they gave her everything they had," Coach Pattengale said.
Simmons helped put Daleville on top early when she led off the bottom of the first with a triple and scored on a grounder by Synia Walker. Cali Pattengale then reached on an error, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a Petty single.
The score remained 2-0 until the Raiders jumped on Simmons for four runs in the fifth -- including a three-run homer by Cheyenne Neuenschwander -- and one more in the top of the sixth.
The Broncos roared back with five runs in the seventh inning.
After Valyn Pattengale tripled to center, Petty hammered a two-run homer to pull the Broncos within one at 5-4. A single and three walks later, the game was even at 5-5, and Cali Pattengale put the Broncos on top with a two-run single.
"I should be wearing a heart monitor, I swear," Coach Pattengale said. "It felt like our rally ended too soon, but those things happen."
The Raiders tied the game in the top of the seventh on a two-run single by Collena Reeves, setting the stage for the extra-inning heroics.
"I'm just proud of our team," Cali Pattengale said. "Everyone improved, and that's what got us here."
The Lions could not manage a hit in the opener against Cowan starter Tatum Rickert -- who struck out 16 batters -- to end not only the season but also the 12-year tenure of head coach Dan Russell.
"We went out here and kept it close for six innings. If you ask me, that's better than I think anybody expected," he said. "It's rough for our seniors, but everyone took massive strides this season to put us in a better place when Coach (Rick) Brown takes over."
Russell will step into an assistant coach role starting next season.
"I love this team. They can't get rid of me that easily," he said.
Lions senior pitcher Maddie Mercer gave up nine hits and six earned runs.
Seniors Mady Rees and Rileigh Graham were defensive stalwarts and leaders throughout the game as the young Lions squad showed perseverance.
Mercer, Rees and Graham are the only three seniors for LC.
Rickert surrendered just two walks in her no-hitter.
"It's amazing that I was told nobody was recruiting her. They'll be missing out," Russell said.