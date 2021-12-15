MIDDLETOWN — With depth and experience on its side, the Daleville wrestling team made short work — both figuratively and literally -- of Shenandoah on Wednesday evening.
In a meet that lasted less than a half-hour, the Broncos won five matches by fall and capitalized on three wins by forfeit for a 52-18 victory over the Raiders.
Daleville features five wrestlers who advanced to the New Haven semistate last season and four of the five — including state finalist Julius Gerencser — were on their game Wednesday.
The meet started with Broncos junior Dawson Brooks taking the 126-pound match over Shenandoah junior Sam Hinshaw by 21-7 major decision. It was the only match of the evening to go the full six minutes.
Gerencser pinned Ben Laswell in 32 seconds in the 138-pound meeting, and Reazon Davenport followed at 145 pounds with an even quicker win by fall, taking just 27 seconds to put away Dylan Montgomery. The fourth Bronco with state finals aspirations is senior 220-pounder Jackson Ingenito, and he needed only 39 seconds to pin Shenandoah senior Adrian Adkins.
“I’m satisfied with our performance. We like quick wins,” Ingenito said.
The fifth of Daleville’s top five is senior Brandon Kinnick at 152 pounds. But he stepped aside on this evening to allow sophomore Justin Harrington to compete.
“We preach unselfishness, and it was time to give a younger guy coming up an opportunity,” Daleville coach Dalton Baysinger said. “(Harrington is) a sophomore, and he’s been wrestling since eighth grade. He’s a kid who comes in and works hard, so we want to give him a chance to show what he has.”
Harrington answered the call, pinning Shenandoah freshman Levi Williams in 24 seconds.
Daleville’s other win came at 132 pounds where sophomore Dontez Campbell won by fall over sophomore Tate Sanders with 43 seconds remaining in the second period.
Baysinger is happy with where this team is at this point in the season.
“I’m thrilled and the fact that we’re all staying together and staying healthy,” he said. “The guys are enjoying wrestling. It’s getting to that point in the season where things can get long, but I’m seeing smiles on faces.”
Bryce Hammerand (160 pounds), Ashton McGrew (170) and Chris Walters (195) won by forfeit for Daleville.
Shenandoah’s victories were just as quick. Junior Mayson Lewis pinned Tyler Burris in 29 seconds in the 182-pound match, and senior heavyweight Connor White needed just 24 seconds to pin Daleville’s Franklin Gormely.
“They’re the captains, and they’re the ones with the most experience,” Shenandoah coach Jason Barbosa said. “I’ve got three kids that have never wrestled until now, a lot of underclassmen and three freshmen in the lineup tonight. It’s a rebuild.”
Shenandoah sophomore Angel Deloney won the 120-pound match by forfeit for the final points.
While he was happy with the evening’s performance, Ingenito said the big goals are still ahead of the Daleville team, and he won’t be celebrating until they are met.
“All I’ve got to say is that I’m not going to be happy until I see the results,” he said. “Every day, we’re going to be in the room, practicing hard and keep getting better. I’m never going to be content.”
Shenandoah will be back on the mat Saturday as they travel to the Raider Rumble invitational at Wapahani, while Daleville will enjoy the Christmas holiday before heading to Connersville and the two-day Spartan Invitational. Both Anderson and Shenandoah will also be participating in that invitational, scheduled for Dec. 28-29.
