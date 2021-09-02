ANDERSON — Sophomore trotting colts & geldings were the featured attraction at Harrah’s Hoosier Park on Thursday as they squared off in Round 6 of Indiana Sires Stakes action. Two $48,000 divisions were sent postward on the 14-race card.
Brookview Bolt and driver Sam Widger returned to their winning ways in the opening division to score in 1:54.4. Brookview Bolt was unhurried from the gate while Swingforthefences and Peter Wrenn were on a mission to the front. Widger gave Brookview Bolt the green light down the backside, and he ranged up to take command just before the half. Brookview Bolt continued to call the shots turning for home and appeared to be up to the task.
Swingforthefences made a strong rally from the pocket but was forced to settle for second after Brookview Bullet dug in gamely late in the lane. Breckenridge and Dan Shetler rounded out the trifecta. Sent off as the heavy betting favorite, Brookview Bolt returned $3.40 at the betting windows.
Trained by Ron Burke, the 3-year-old gelded son of Swan For All and Witty’s Winner recorded his sixth win from 10 seasonal starts. Brookview Bolt is owned in partnership by Burke Racing Stable, Knox Services Inc., J&T Silva—Purnel & Libby, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and with the victory sent his lifetime earnings over the $300,000 mark.
In the second division, Illini Earl turned in a gritty performance to go gate to wire and score in 1:55.3. With Brandon Bates in the bike for trainer Walter Haynes Jr., Illini Earl left alertly from Post 6 to grab the early lead and never looked back. Monarch and James Yoder staged a big rally late in the lane but were unable to reach the leader. Bluebird Yoshi and Peter Wrenn trotted evenly to finish third. Sent off as the betting public’s second choice, Illini Earl paid $6.60 to win.
Owned in partnership by Jeff Fought Racing, Brian K. Carsey, and John McGill, the gelded son of Jailhouse Jesse and Maevey Gravy recorded his fifth win of the season from 18 starts. Illini Earl now sports a lifetime record of 25-7-4-4 and $134,710 in lifetime purse earnings.
Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Friday with two divisions for 3-year-old pacing fillies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.